Over the weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser got royally busted by the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe for officiating at a maskless, indoor wedding.

EXCLUSIVE: Not 24 hours into the indoor mask mandate she imposed on DC, Muriel Bowser officiated an indoor wedding in Adams Morgan and stayed to fete with *hundreds* of fellow maskless guests. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

Well, today, it’s Washingtonian’s turn to royally bust the Washington Examiner:

UPDATE: The Washington Examiner writer who published photos of Mayor Bowser maskless at a wedding over the weekend was not invited to the wedding. https://t.co/Tc9MYIspsZ — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) August 2, 2021

So this is a journalistic scandal, obviously.

lmaooooo got eeem https://t.co/nA9bFbucdy — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 2, 2021

UPDATE: Upton Sinclair was not invited to meatpacking plant in Chicago. https://t.co/Xr3BZIq78L — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 2, 2021

This ratio is going to be one for the books. pic.twitter.com/KkBplzNJK8 — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) August 2, 2021

If there’s any justice in this world, then yes. Yes it will.

How do you define journalism? What would you say your job is? — Run more buses and trains (and nothing else)! (@HeadwaysMatter) August 2, 2021

Hey Siri, what is journalism? https://t.co/IkrSDbsCf5 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 2, 2021

"Siri, how does reporting work?" https://t.co/kxZMCrGSob — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 2, 2021

LOL – it's called reporting you idiots. https://t.co/Bp3DlaQkhk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 2, 2021

Yeah, but to be fair, most journalism these days isn’t about reporting, per se.

Journalism is such a foreign concept to these people they think it’s newsworthy when someone does it — Keely Brazil Covello (@KeelyBrazil) August 2, 2021

Yep. No wonder Washingtonian is so flustered. This journalism thing is foreign territory for them.

Notice there's no denial that the pictures are real. https://t.co/moFzD1c0JG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 2, 2021

Because they can’t deny. But they can deflect!

Newspapers aren't supposed to shield politicians from scrutiny ever—especially when they violate their mask mandates or employ double standards. Good on @TianaTheFirst for getting the scoop. https://t.co/UHtKjhUNsN — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 2, 2021

Now we know who Bowser's office calls when they need a fluff job. Also did Tiana take those photos? Because if not then this story is totally pointless anyway. https://t.co/D7MEgEyTfG — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2021

Everyone knows you’re allowed to report on the powerful only at their direction and only with their explicit permission. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 2, 2021

Consider those wagons circled. https://t.co/cKwljox8Cu — David Freddoso (@freddoso) August 2, 2021

Just doing their jobs.

Phew, glad we finally found the real story here — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) August 2, 2021

LMAO I already said I wasn't invited this morning on @WMALDC w/ @LarryOConnor & @amber_athey. When a reporter gets information indicating that an elected official is violating her own law, she has a professional duty to…report the news. A novel concept these days, I know. https://t.co/dg9LmCjg5T — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 2, 2021

FYI Washingtonian — and any other “news” outlet that gets upset about actual journalism:

The real moral of this story: I will chase the tips and stories a lot of the DC press won't. My DMs are open & my email is public. Send me tips about politicians of any political stripe and I'll get the story regardless of whether or not I was "invited" to the party. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 2, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.