Hey, remember that time Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had a genuinely thoughtful and intelligent take?

Yeah, neither do we.

His hot streak continues:

He never disappoints.

And last time we checked, most of the Americans who don’t want to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated against COVID19 or knowing that the vaccine is available and choosing not to get it aren’t looking to spew saliva. They just want to be able to, you know, breathe.

Yes. Yes he is.

If Ted Lieu’s so worried about stray respiratory droplets, he can wear a mask.

Better yet, he can just lock himself inside a room in his house and never say another word to anyone ever.

