Hey, remember that time Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had a genuinely thoughtful and intelligent take?

Yeah, neither do we.

His hot streak continues:

You have NO RIGHT to spread your respiratory droplets on me, on others, in public spaces and in businesses. The majority of reasonable Americans are going to fight the tyranny of the minority who insist they can leave their saliva anywhere. And we will win. https://t.co/NrSnm7qh8a — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 30, 2021

He never disappoints.

I like this framing, @tedlieu. Anti-maskers are essentially arguing for the right to spit on other people. Last time I checked, the Constitution says nothing about the fundamental right to spew saliva. — Reginald Oh (@ReginaldOhLaw) July 30, 2021

And last time we checked, most of the Americans who don’t want to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated against COVID19 or knowing that the vaccine is available and choosing not to get it aren’t looking to spew saliva. They just want to be able to, you know, breathe.

Breathing. He’s saying no one has a right to breathe in public or businesses. https://t.co/VxJvssrNYp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 2, 2021

By "spread your respiratory droplets on me", do you mean breathe in public? Because yes, I do have the right to breathe in public. Are you stupid or something? https://t.co/x3pyBDdD3y — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 2, 2021

Yes. Yes he is.

If you believe normal social interaction to be a bath in others‘ respiratory droplets and saliva, where’d you stand on this before COVID? I’m guessing there’s more than a touch of ongoing and now enabled OCD here. — John Barton (@bartjw) August 1, 2021

this is an argument for permanent masking, regardless of covid. https://t.co/PIPi52tZnJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 2, 2021

This has no limiting principle at all. So apparently you believe that you have a right to ask me to mask for all time, no matter whether I am sick or have any symptoms of any sickness. Nope. https://t.co/0Jeg69SC9B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2021

If Ted Lieu’s so worried about stray respiratory droplets, he can wear a mask.

You wear a mask and we'll both be safe. — Area Man (@lheal) August 2, 2021

Better yet, he can just lock himself inside a room in his house and never say another word to anyone ever.

Breathing and speaking spread respiratory droplets. Everyone has a right to breathe and speak wherever they please. And Ted Lieu has a right to hide in his basement like a lunatic if normal human interaction frightens him. https://t.co/Mh0u2hQqks — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 2, 2021

You are odd and off-putting. https://t.co/avgbAl1nMT — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 2, 2021