PSA: It’s possible to condemn the January 6 riots at the Capitol as the horrible event that they were without having to resort to unhinged idiocy.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, here’s Keith Olbermann with a take:

RT this if you agree: The Capitol Police officers who were victims of Trump’s Attack on America testified today that 1/6 was an Act of Terrorism. Doesn't that mean it's now time for The Department of Homeland Security to declare the Republican Party a Terrorist Organization? pic.twitter.com/ZldAkPkIiU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2021

“The Republican Party is now a terrorist organization.” What other conclusion can Keith possibly draw when Donald Trump and his defenders are on the same plane (no pun intended) as Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 terrorists?

RT if you agree that @KeithOlbermann is a complete idiot. https://t.co/05DD7wVfHx — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 30, 2021

RT if you agree!

This is the same zombie who said Fox News was worse than al-Qaeda. He has one speed, and he's still Jet-Skiing in the sewer. https://t.co/cDXnMVNKRU — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 30, 2021

He’s stuck.

Seek help. — JoeCon97 (@joekosmo) July 28, 2021

Seek psychiatric help. — ChangeBank (@ChangeBank) July 30, 2021

Please, Keith. Before it’s too late.

Looks like we're cruising toward another full-on meltdown and social media hiatus, followed by ESPN putting him on air for some reason, followed by another predictable spiral https://t.co/V3if1220Gb — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) July 30, 2021

Unfortunately, it’s not just Keith we have to worry about: