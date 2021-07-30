Joe Biden had a little moment earlier:

Biden's staff hands him a card, he then proceeds to wipe something on his chin and put it in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/IkW6TmFhoH — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

OK, what was that about?

We all know what that card says pic.twitter.com/yPF7OFMOrm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2021

We do now:

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

Close up of the card that says: "Sir, there is something on your chin." pic.twitter.com/O0rwhZzS2J — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

Hey, man. It happens to the best of us. We don’t always stick the chin debris in our mouths, but to each his own.

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

It certainly appears that that’s what he’s doing.

When Joe put it back in his mouth… pic.twitter.com/jwwHeX6QwM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 30, 2021

Nasty.

Next time this happens his staff will have to add "but don't put it back in your mouth" to the note. https://t.co/pMdYHymxto — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 30, 2021

Good idea.

I would like to know what was on his chin. — RICH Boone (@opiedog8) July 30, 2021

Hopefully whatever it was was edible, at least!

Ooo, that could be it!

Cue Hunter running into the room & tripping over a chair — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 30, 2021

Heh.

It’s great to go visit grandpa https://t.co/NR1DWK6Xu6 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 30, 2021

Sure is.

Just imagine what he was reading on the other side! https://t.co/SqPVDLjAVo — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 30, 2021

Maybe it was a list of the reporters he’s allowed to call on.

Iconic. No single image will represent Joe Biden’s time in office better. https://t.co/FlHI8uEEKb — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 30, 2021