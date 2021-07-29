Susan Sarandon loves her some Bernie Sanders. So, naturally, she loves her some AOC.

Or does she?

It looks like she’s starting to lose that lovin’ feelin’ for America’s socialist sweetheart:

. @AOC "If you have a better plan than we have been able to see please share it… Cause we're losing hope that you represent us. " –@SusanSarandon during a protest outside AOC's Office pic.twitter.com/0N3obREtEx — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) July 27, 2021

You hate to see it. Except no you don’t. Because watching lefties self-cannibalize is never not entertaining.

Love to see them eat their own. https://t.co/cw7zU63sv9 — Dbidak1🇺🇸 (@Dbidak1) July 29, 2021

It’s a feeding frenzy!

Just because she isn’t represented by AOC directly doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be able to voice her concerns about what AOC/the Squad are doing with their time in Congress. Thank you @SusanSarandon for speaking out, in spite of the backlash it will bring. ❤️ https://t.co/s2hu4Gizyb — Kathris 🌙🏳️‍⚧️🌺🕊🍀 (@LadyKathris) July 28, 2021

The AOC stans are definitely coming for Susan:

Proof no. 5957291 that @SusanSarandon doesn’t understand politics at all. https://t.co/nBINmFuY6J — Carlos A. Sainz Caccia 🏳️‍🌈 (@sainzcaccia) July 28, 2021

Look! It’s Susan Sarandon being trash https://t.co/SqMie60Afn — The “Handsome” Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) July 27, 2021

This is wonderful. Ms. Susan with a net worth of $60,000,000(a lot of 0s) lecturing @AOC on representation…Here is an idea…donate your entire fortune to the poor. Give it all up Ms. Susan…It must be wonderful being a socialist multi-millionaire & lecturing #WOC like AOC… https://t.co/xOxcvZWxkV — Maria Mandolesi ☦️ (@theMMlalaland) July 28, 2021

White people will waste everyone’s time to harass a Black or non Black POC person before they go talk to their dirty ass racist family members https://t.co/SHgCcmNiXl — FavioPfizer (@StanFritz) July 29, 2021

Perfect.

Attacking AOC for not starting the revolution is infantile ultraleftism. https://t.co/Fz3qb4e2HH — James Hughes 🌹 (@citizencyborg) July 28, 2021

All leftism is ultimately infantile. Can’t wait to see where this goes.