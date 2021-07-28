We’re not even going to try to come up with a snappy introduction for Max Boot’s latest. Because true greatness needs no introduction.

Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado:

Words I never thought I’d write: Saudi Arabia is being more progressive than America. Saudis will need to show proof of vaxx to enter schools, shops, malls, restaurants, concerts, public transport. https://t.co/5MlFtFeIoT — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 28, 2021

We told you it was something!

this tweet has everything pic.twitter.com/2hPEvrw7Zu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 28, 2021

Max Boot has moved beyond my ability to mock him because this take is SO obviously dumb nothing I can say can highlight it more than his own words https://t.co/sMBwoTZmZp — Jolson (@thejolson) July 28, 2021

That tweet is Maximum Boot.

Really, if every person on earth had an entry in the encyclopedia, Max Boot’s entry would be that tweet.

Go ahead and carve out a permanent place on The List for him, Siraj.

I thought we knew Saudi's government surveils and controls its citizens much more closely than America? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 28, 2021

So Saudia Arabia’s been more progressive than America for years, then.

By this definition, hasn’t Saudi long been more “progressive”? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 28, 2021

For decades!

Progressive? Authoritarian more like. I vowed never to go back after my one visit many years ago. — Simon (@SpeakSpeaks) July 28, 2021

So progressivism is a push towards authoritarianism — Aetius (@AetiusRF) July 28, 2021

So progressivism IS authoritarianism. So glad we’ve cleared that up! https://t.co/r9k6fuS6lL — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 28, 2021

If "progressive" means "mandating things," then Saudi Arabia has always been "progressive." — John Moser (@jmoser9) July 28, 2021

Authoritarians doing authoritarian things and this peckerhead sees “progressive” https://t.co/W7qIjBbsR2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2021

Max Boot keeps using that word “progressive.” We do not think it means what he thinks it means.

Not sure “become Saudi Arabia” is a good carrot. — mabel’sdaughter (@OehlerPaula) July 28, 2021

Let’s hear it for progressivism!

At first glance, this seems ridiculous. But then you realize this is exactly what their view of progressive truly is. Forcing their will onto you is the goal. https://t.co/08YZ6acyIy — JCrow (@jlc225) July 28, 2021

Yep. Thanks to Max Boot for helping to clarify that for everyone.

Words we figured you’ve always thought but weren’t dumb enough to write. https://t.co/r4HNq0mhcZ — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) July 28, 2021

Evidently he was, in fact, dumb enough to write them. The moral of the story? Never give Max Boot the benefit of any doubt. Ever.

I can totally believe that you would write this https://t.co/sQNaJarM5D — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 28, 2021

The rest of us knew you would, Max. pic.twitter.com/Q3Y9KpF74o — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 28, 2021