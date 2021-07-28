We’re not even going to try to come up with a snappy introduction for Max Boot’s latest. Because true greatness needs no introduction.

Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado:

We told you it was something!

That tweet is Maximum Boot. 

Really, if every person on earth had an entry in the encyclopedia, Max Boot’s entry would be that tweet.

Trending

Go ahead and carve out a permanent place on The List for him, Siraj.

So Saudia Arabia’s been more progressive than America for years, then.

For decades!

Max Boot keeps using that word “progressive.” We do not think it means what he thinks it means.

Let’s hear it for progressivism!

Yep. Thanks to Max Boot for helping to clarify that for everyone.

Evidently he was, in fact, dumb enough to write them. The moral of the story? Never give Max Boot the benefit of any doubt. Ever.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COBIDCOVID19Max Bootprogressiveproof of vaccinationSaudi Arabiavaccine