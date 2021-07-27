Apologies for missing this gem from last week.

It seems that CODEPINK and their cofounder Medea Benjamin was in D.C. recently, along with activists marching for a free Cuba. And those activists didn’t seem all that pleased to see CODEPINK there:

Sad to see young Cuban americans at the White House in dc so filled with hate, yelling [email protected]#k CODEPINK. Quite a contrast to our message of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/2m1ugxIqm4 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 23, 2021

What could these young Cuban Americans possibly have against the CODEPINK angels?

Oh:

Yeah, that might explain it.

Well they have a point — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) July 26, 2021

They really do.