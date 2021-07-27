Apologies for missing this gem from last week.

It seems that CODEPINK and their cofounder Medea Benjamin was in D.C. recently, along with activists marching for a free Cuba. And those activists didn’t seem all that pleased to see CODEPINK there:

What could these young Cuban Americans possibly have against the CODEPINK angels?

Trending

Oh:

Yeah, that might explain it.

They really do.

