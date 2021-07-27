Apologies for missing this gem from last week.
It seems that CODEPINK and their cofounder Medea Benjamin was in D.C. recently, along with activists marching for a free Cuba. And those activists didn’t seem all that pleased to see CODEPINK there:
Sad to see young Cuban americans at the White House in dc so filled with hate, yelling [email protected]#k CODEPINK. Quite a contrast to our message of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/2m1ugxIqm4
— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 23, 2021
What could these young Cuban Americans possibly have against the CODEPINK angels?
Oh:
Why do these protesters hate us? Lmfaoooo https://t.co/pFgl4wFIpj pic.twitter.com/FhCrNAIhdz
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) July 26, 2021
Yeah, that might explain it.
Well they have a point
— Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) July 26, 2021
They really do.
Your breath smells like commie boot leather.
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2021