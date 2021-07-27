Twitchy readers know that there’s absolutely no love lost between us and Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is a bona fide garbage person who says and does garbage things.

All that said, this from GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik is pretty gross:

House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik: “The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6.” pic.twitter.com/24IXfoMPrI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

Come on, Rep. Stefanik. Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility for many awful things, but the Capitol riots aren’t among them. Remarks like this only serve to demonstrate a profound lack of seriousness and detract from any legitimate points that may be made.

I don't like Pelosi but come on lmao https://t.co/c0Usi8bVLy — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) July 27, 2021

*sighs for billions of years until the heat death of the universe* https://t.co/ilexR3Zjcp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 27, 2021

Stefanik’s assertion also doesn’t make sense in terms of the commission itself:

Look. Let's take this claim at face value, though that's unduly charitable. The notion that Pelosi wouldn't seat Rs because they were asking about her security prep is only more justification for a Jan 6 commission, which Stefanik et al voted against. https://t.co/awBLkbNSYi — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 27, 2021

If you're "just asking questions," you should at least make a show of wanting answers. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 27, 2021

THere’s nothing wrong with calling Nancy Pelosi out for her sins: being a grandstanding liar, out-of-touch elitist, and enabler of antisemitic bigotry come to mind. But if Stefanik, as a Republican, truly believes in personal responsibility, then shouldn’t she hold the rioters accountable for rioting on January 6?

***

Update:

Perhaps Stefanik’s assertion would have come across as a little more logical if she’d made this point: