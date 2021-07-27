Twitchy readers know that there’s absolutely no love lost between us and Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is a bona fide garbage person who says and does garbage things.

All that said, this from GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik is pretty gross:

 

Come on, Rep. Stefanik. Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility for many awful things, but the Capitol riots aren’t among them. Remarks like this only serve to demonstrate a profound lack of seriousness and detract from any legitimate points that may be made.

Trending

Stefanik’s assertion also doesn’t make sense in terms of the commission itself:

THere’s nothing wrong with calling Nancy Pelosi out for her sins: being a grandstanding liar, out-of-touch elitist, and enabler of antisemitic bigotry come to mind. But if Stefanik, as a Republican, truly believes in personal responsibility, then shouldn’t she hold the rioters accountable for rioting on January 6?

***

Update:

Perhaps Stefanik’s assertion would have come across as a little more logical if she’d made this point:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol riotsElise StefanikJanuary 6Nancy Pelosi