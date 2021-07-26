Brian Stelter welcomed veteran journalist Carl Bernstein on “Reliable Sources” yesterday, because reliable sources aren’t actually all that important to CNN.

During their chat, Bernstein dubbed Donald Trump “our own American war criminal”:

Carl Bernstein did say “war criminal.” And he’s damn proud of it, too:

If Gen. Mark Milley is comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, well, that’s good enough for Carl. Donald Trump is Hitler, obviously. Definitely a war criminal.

Indeed. This sort of thing is pretty on-brand for Carl Bernstein.

Well, CNN is nothing if not easy for people to ignore:

Carl Bernstein was careful to point out to Brian Stelter that he’s not a psychiatrist. But maybe Carl should look into seeing one.

Apparently “journalism” no longer holds any meaning, either.

Real News, Mr. President.

