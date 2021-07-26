What is the point of the ACLU? Seriously, what purpose do they serve? Because it certainly isn’t civil liberties.

Not with takes like this:

Racism is foundational to the Second Amendment and its inclusion in the Bill of Rights. Learn more from experts Carol Anderson and Charles Howard Candler on this episode of the At Liberty podcast.https://t.co/9AjGALT1GH — ACLU (@ACLU) July 25, 2021

The Second Amendment is racist, according to experts?

And what exactly are they "experts" on? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 25, 2021

Did the definition of “experts” change when we weren’t looking?

YOU'RE supposed to be the scholarly group versed in history. pic.twitter.com/TSAGelHH3Y — Rock Island Auction (@RIAuction) July 25, 2021

Ostensibly, yes. The ACLU is supposed to have a firm grasp on American civil liberties. Instead, they’re making a mockery of American civil liberties.

I miss the real ACLU. Whatever happened to them? — Your Libertarian Pal (@AchDuLibrtarian) July 25, 2021

Remember when the ACLU believed in the Bill of Rights? https://t.co/0yqnp0v5td — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2021

We feel like there was a time … but it’s long since passed.

Correction, gun control, is built on racism. All gun control disproportionally affects minorities. — Joe (@JOE_CONTRERAS_) July 25, 2021

This is a lie. It is gun control that has been used to disarm blacks from after Reconstruction to the civil rights era. — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) July 25, 2021

No, the first gun control laws were created to prevent slaves from revolting, and to keep freed slaves fearing for their lives. Restricting minorities right to bear arms has been the calling card of American racism, not the other way around.https://t.co/Wqi0WvNB65 — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) July 25, 2021

So why did black American gun ownership sky rocket in 2020? https://t.co/2FuWNa34ol — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) July 25, 2021

So there’s a 58% increase in black people in america buying firearms & u want us to believe the gun laws were spawned from racism? Classic racist, gun control tactics. Read “Negro and the gun, Negroes w/ Guns & Gun Fight. Slave/black codes specifically banned us from firearms. — Antonia Okafor Cover (@antonia_okafor) July 25, 2021

Why do you hate history, ACLU? Why do you hate the truth?

This is objectively untrue. The historical racism is in the exclusion of certain classes from "the people" to whom the right belongs. The racism is in the watering down and arbitrary limiting of the right, not in its full realization. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) July 25, 2021

Doing away with it in order to oppress minorities is far more racist than whatever imaginary racism you read into it. https://t.co/VNjZzybxYZ — CoIIapsitarian Annie (@AptlyAnnie) July 26, 2021

This is a lie being pushed out to actively deny the most critical component of Human Rights The Right of Self Determination – which must have included Self Defense The Second Amendment protects against government interference & slaughter Be Better ACLU, your racism is clear https://t.co/3CF6faY3BQ — sacrebleu14 / SA Hinchcliffe (@sacrebleu141) July 26, 2021

The ACLU has been destroyed, and now its enemies wear its skin as a costume. The 2nd Amendment is color blind, gun control has always been racist, and here they are campaigning to take away the rights of minorities to defend their lives. https://t.co/K3GbMqIfaY — Louis vil Le Gun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) July 26, 2021

Doing away with it in order to oppress minorities is far more racist than whatever imaginary racism you read into it. https://t.co/VNjZzybxYZ — CoIIapsitarian Annie (@AptlyAnnie) July 26, 2021

The ACLU comes out against rights. — Skateboard Cat (@AndrewEyedea) July 25, 2021

What a time to be alive. Can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned for us next!