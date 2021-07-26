What is the point of the ACLU? Seriously, what purpose do they serve? Because it certainly isn’t civil liberties.

Not with takes like this:

The Second Amendment is racist, according to experts?

Did the definition of “experts” change when we weren’t looking?

Ostensibly, yes. The ACLU is supposed to have a firm grasp on American civil liberties. Instead, they’re making a mockery of American civil liberties.

Trending

We feel like there was a time … but it’s long since passed.

Why do you hate history, ACLU? Why do you hate the truth?

What a time to be alive. Can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned for us next!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACLUanti-BlacknessBill of RightsConstitutiongun controlgunsracismSecond Amendment