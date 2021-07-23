Say goodbye to the Cleveland Indians:
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s baseball team changing name from Indians to Guardians.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 23, 2021
It’s true:
Together, we are all… pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 23, 2021
The Cleveland Indians announce they are changing their name to the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/1xP1FyMsbh
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2021
There you have it.
Out with the In, in with the Guar. https://t.co/HmsFy1KoMV
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 23, 2021
Well, it’s no Washington Football Team.
The Cleveland Guardians.
Eh.
Should have gone with Baseball Club.
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 23, 2021
Talk about a missed opportunity.
👍 or 👎 on the Guardians name change?
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2021
It seems like maybe they could’ve tried a little harder to come up with something a little more … interesting.
This was the *best* they could come up with? https://t.co/1GwHSk8a6M
— BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) July 23, 2021
They legit just crossed out IND and put GUARD in the logo pic.twitter.com/69W1NUthqk
— Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 23, 2021
I’m all for changing the name and they should but guardians ? pic.twitter.com/N2YV8tvzMD
— Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) July 23, 2021
“cleveland guardians” is simply terrible. going old-school with “cleveland spiders” would have been way better
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 23, 2021
Space Force: “Here’s the name for our new team members.”
Cleveland: “Here’s the name for OUR new team members.”
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 23, 2021
Cleveland Hastily Made Tourist Videos
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 23, 2021
Did they save money on rebranding by keeping the “dians” part? Everyone knows those are the most expensive letters.
— morgan (@PipesMorgs) July 23, 2021
The money they may have saved went to paying Tom Hanks for that video
— Matt (@mts110tuba) July 23, 2021
Ha!
Looks like a graphic designer from 1976 designed it.
— Easy Breezy (Bronco Buster) (@Sickroy6) July 23, 2021
This was a cool video until 1:50 when they announced the name and the terrible logo. Whatever junior club soccer team they stole this from better be getting compensated.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2021
Ouch. Well, let’s hope for their sake that the Cleveland Guardians team is better than their logo.
Probably should find some players that can guard a lead then.
— Daniel Jacobs (@danjacobslaw) July 23, 2021
Cleveland Garbage would have been a better name
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 23, 2021