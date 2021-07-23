Say goodbye to the Cleveland Indians:

It’s true:

There you have it.

Well, it’s no Washington Football Team.

Trending

Talk about a missed opportunity.

It seems like maybe they could’ve tried a little harder to come up with something a little more … interesting.

Ha!

Ouch. Well, let’s hope for their sake that the Cleveland Guardians team is better than their logo.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: baseballClevelandCleveland GuardiansCleveland IndiansmlbTom Hanks