A popular media pastime lately has been shaming and blaming white redneck hillbilly Bible-thumping MAGA knuckle-draggers for the COVID19 vaccine skepticism and hesitancy that persist in this country. And who can blame the media, really? If we were them, we wouldn’t want people remembering our role in sowing the seeds of doubt, either.

Because let’s face it: the media have propped up and celebrated themselves for vaccine fearmongering to own Trump and the cons. Look no further than MSNBC’s star conspiracy theorist Joy Reid. The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy has been looking at her today, and it’s a hell of a view:

Let’s have a look at those:

I mean, will anyone … anyone at all … ever fully trust the @CDCgov again? And who on God's earth would trust a vaccine approved by the @US_FDA ?? How do we get a vaccine distributed after this broken, Trumpist nonsense has infected everything? Even if Biden wins? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 18, 2020

After Trump's HHS, led by a guy who sees shadows on his wall and thinks government scientists are leading a seditious coup vandalized the CDC website with fake news, rending the agency very hard to trust, why would any sensible person take a vaccine Trump had anything to do with? https://t.co/cEtOEmIM0I — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 19, 2020

How interesting.

Lmaooooo — Isthisthingon (@Isthist57003306) July 23, 2021

The hackers who got her old blog in the wayback machine have struck again, I see — Dorian (@DorianSeason) July 23, 2021

They’re relentless, aren’t they?

OK, Bier has a point. We can’t overlook this recent admission from Joy:

I get being nervous about the vaccines. I definitely was! When Trump did his “warp speed” thing to try to get a vaccine on the market in time for the election, my initial thought was “yeah, keep that away from me!” It took @VinGuptaMD to explain on air how they were developed… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 17, 2021

But by the same token, we can’t overlook this take, either:

Black folks: most of you wouldn’t listen to ANYTHING these MAGAs told you. So why would you take the word of these people who don’t even want you to be able to vote and want to bury your history to elevate myths that erase your struggle, on vaccines and a virus that can kill you? https://t.co/cRMxAVTDpo — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 17, 2021

On the other hand, Joy Reid is still Joy Reid: https://t.co/9W7Z0VLEFW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 23, 2021

And she will always be Joy Reid.

Which is why if Twitter’s serious about cracking down on misinformation, they should start with the High Priestess of Misinformation.

How many people did @JoyAnnReid kill with her reckless misinformation? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 23, 2021

How many more people have to die before Twitter decides to do something?