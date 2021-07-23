Biden supporters really have themselves backed into a corner now. Because either they have to admit that Joe Biden’s mind is gone, or they have to argue that he’s still sharp as a tack and would deliberately do something like this:

Totally normal response to a legitimate question. pic.twitter.com/jjsYaQw7oy — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 23, 2021

This is fine. Joe Biden is fine.

Not to sound surprised….but this was quick-witted and spot on. Anybody that keeps only a casual eye on American politics will understand the joke. The extreme sides of each party are not equally benign so it was a fair retort. — Morgan Stump (@PmutsDuck) July 23, 2021

If someone wants to ask questions about the fringes of the Democratic Party and suggest they are leading the party, turnabout is fair play. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) July 23, 2021

It’s not, though. Because “the fringes of the Democratic Party” includes people like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and AOC, who are consistently defended and rewarded by the Democratic Party and media despite their radical — not to mention bigoted — views.

Sure, this is totally a normal response from someone completely in possession of all their faculties. https://t.co/XoChcaMxnq — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 23, 2021

Remember when the media and liberals melted down every time Donald Trump got irritated by a question or even looked at a reporter sideways? It was a national scandal.

Imagine if trump had said that — FrugalForLife (@FrugalMaineah) July 23, 2021

If trump said this …. o boy — Benny “the jet” Rodriguez (@kylesmith610) July 23, 2021

And here’s Joe Biden responding to a legitimate and relevant question that so many other Democrats have tried to avoid answering with a tiresome deflection of his own.

In the comments… people actually think is was a good response 🤦🏻‍♂️ #takesallkinds — Rodney Ashley (@RodneyAshley) July 23, 2021

There actually are a lot of people defending Biden for this:

Actually it is an excellent response to a disingenuous question. — Kid Phantasm (@cbbruuno) July 23, 2021

Disagree. Thought it was great — Moderate Revolution (@TeddyVforUSC) July 23, 2021

That response was awesome man — Anon VA Person (@AnonVAPerson) July 23, 2021

LOL, @POTUS dropped the mic on that one…. — B.E. Commander 🏴‍☠️ (@BECommander11) July 23, 2021

Plenty more where those came from.

But here’s the thing: if Joe Biden is supposed to be so refreshing and morally superior to Donald Trump, if he’s not supposed to be afraid of the truth, then why are people impressed when he very clearly is doing his damnedest to dodge a question whose answer is so obvious? If Biden fans’ defense is “turnabout is fair play,” aren’t they just admitting that disproportionately angry or insane responses to straightforward questions are OK when their guy does it?

Anyway, the silver lining here is that Joe Biden, in his attempt to make the GOP look bad, has also succeeded in making the Democratic Party look bad.

Biden seems to comparing Democrats who have called for defunding the police, including some members of Congress, to Q-Anon. https://t.co/RO5dqTBNwL — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 23, 2021

Comparing the likes of the Squad to Q-Anon supporters means that Joe Biden is effectively admitting that the Democratic Party has their own crackpot problem — and their crackpots are a lot louder and more powerful than the GOP’s.