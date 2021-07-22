Democrat and self-proclaimed “qualified candidate for governor” Nikki Fried is hoping to take down Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And she sounds pretty confident:

Ron DeSantis has Fox News, but we have everyone else. Florida will be blue in 2022. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 22, 2021

Where should we start?

Yeah, that’s an interesting boast she’s making.

Are Dems admitting that every single news org other than Fox News is in their pocket? — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) July 22, 2021

That’s certainly what it sounds like.

Lmfaooooooooooo. Admitting it is the first step. https://t.co/fCaZ4quq01 — Prison Mitch 6’0” IQ π (@MidnightMitch) July 22, 2021

At least they're openly admitting that they have the media in their pocket now. https://t.co/HsjlaagIlN — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 22, 2021

saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/0o5RDfMMlC — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2021

“We have everyone else.” That’s a solid “quiet part out loud” for you. https://t.co/lUdlqkQXLA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 22, 2021

The Democrats admit to controlling the media. https://t.co/idYZ0dPOvP — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 22, 2021

Dems now boasting about their ‘ownership’ of mainstream media. Nikki wants to be Gov of Florida. https://t.co/WPi0llfNV1 — Tickle 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🤠 (@TkleMyTxtBuds) July 22, 2021

Quite the admission that the mainstream media is in bed with your party.

You are doing great, Nikki. https://t.co/KGPfDsWgeF — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) July 22, 2021

The partisan media landscape summed up in a single tweet https://t.co/RuX4N3pKcz — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 22, 2021

So are you acknowledging the liberal media bias among the mainstream press? That's…kind of refreshing, actually. https://t.co/JTmExXeiuz — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 22, 2021

In which a Democrat admits the non-Fox media considers itself part of the Democrat party. Also adds in some nonsense about Florida going blue. https://t.co/VSzlAaR0vH — RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2021

Yeah, that’s the other thing. Boldly proclaiming that “Florida will be blue in 2022” seems pretty, well, bold. It also seems a bit premature, as well as pretty dumb.

By "everyone else," she means every other major news network. And she's right. She won't win, though. https://t.co/JOYJFaL9N7 — Pappy Catholica, a mainstream campus conservative (@SjwsLs) July 22, 2021

If DeSantis has only Fox News and still skunks you, what does that mean? https://t.co/si2AEcsR1B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2021

It means maybe Nikki Fried’s not as “qualified” as she thinks she is.

Bless her heart, though.