Democrat and self-proclaimed “qualified candidate for governor” Nikki Fried is hoping to take down Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And she sounds pretty confident:
Ron DeSantis has Fox News, but we have everyone else.
Florida will be blue in 2022.
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 22, 2021
Where should we start?
“we have everyone else” https://t.co/Sf5vtANJ5W
— HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) July 22, 2021
Yeah, that’s an interesting boast she’s making.
Are Dems admitting that every single news org other than Fox News is in their pocket?
— Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) July 22, 2021
That’s certainly what it sounds like.
Lmfaooooooooooo. Admitting it is the first step. https://t.co/fCaZ4quq01
— Prison Mitch 6’0” IQ π (@MidnightMitch) July 22, 2021
At least they're openly admitting that they have the media in their pocket now. https://t.co/HsjlaagIlN
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 22, 2021
saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/0o5RDfMMlC
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2021
“We have everyone else.”
That’s a solid “quiet part out loud” for you. https://t.co/lUdlqkQXLA
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 22, 2021
The Democrats admit to controlling the media. https://t.co/idYZ0dPOvP
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 22, 2021
Finally they admit it. https://t.co/PHNayNH0Tl
— 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) July 22, 2021
Dems now boasting about their ‘ownership’ of mainstream media. Nikki wants to be Gov of Florida. https://t.co/WPi0llfNV1
— Tickle 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🤠 (@TkleMyTxtBuds) July 22, 2021
Quite the admission that the mainstream media is in bed with your party.
You are doing great, Nikki. https://t.co/KGPfDsWgeF
— Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) July 22, 2021
The partisan media landscape summed up in a single tweet https://t.co/RuX4N3pKcz
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 22, 2021
So are you acknowledging the liberal media bias among the mainstream press?
That's…kind of refreshing, actually. https://t.co/JTmExXeiuz
— Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 22, 2021
In which a Democrat admits the non-Fox media considers itself part of the Democrat party.
Also adds in some nonsense about Florida going blue. https://t.co/VSzlAaR0vH
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2021
Yeah, that’s the other thing. Boldly proclaiming that “Florida will be blue in 2022” seems pretty, well, bold. It also seems a bit premature, as well as pretty dumb.
By "everyone else," she means every other major news network. And she's right.
She won't win, though. https://t.co/JOYJFaL9N7
— Pappy Catholica, a mainstream campus conservative (@SjwsLs) July 22, 2021
If DeSantis has only Fox News and still skunks you, what does that mean? https://t.co/si2AEcsR1B
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2021
It means maybe Nikki Fried’s not as “qualified” as she thinks she is.
No it won’t. https://t.co/9iO3yUnkyH
— Dominator (@D0m1n8tor) July 22, 2021
Bless her heart, though.
This is not the dunk you think it is… https://t.co/GT0jkaIXu6
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 22, 2021
That's nice, dear https://t.co/MXKk9frU4Y
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 22, 2021