If you’re not familiar with Michelle Beckley, Michelle Beckley wants to change that.

The Democratic Texas state representative would like to become a household name, but she can’t do it without your help:

My name is Michelle Beckley. I’m one of the brave Texas Democrats who came to D.C. to fight for voting rights in my state. Now, I’m fighting to flip a seat held by an anti-democracy Republican. I have 28,500. Can you help us get to 50,000 followers? — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) July 21, 2021

For those asking where you can make a contribution thank you for stepping up and here is our ActBlue link:https://t.co/r6xjeWtAPi — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) July 21, 2021

“For those asking.” Anyone else getting “much-anticipated” vibes right now?

But we digress. Because as lame as her begging for contributions is, her begging for Twitter followers is even sadder. Especially because she’s touting her own stunning bravery to do it.

"…brave Texas Democrats who came to D.C. …" pic.twitter.com/Ejy9wv3R2d — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) July 21, 2021

When you refer to yourself as "brave" for flying to D.C. to visit the Capitol and take some pictures: https://t.co/PtBdXc898k pic.twitter.com/qHwLKoP7p8 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 21, 2021

Brave = Private plane (maskless) + Miller Lite + paid vacation https://t.co/VO7EQADthC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 21, 2021

Private planes, posh DC receptions and expensive hotels are such a hardship. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) July 21, 2021

Hey, don’t mock her! It takes a whole lotta bravery to get on a private jet and risk other people’s lives the way Michelle Beckley did.

“Some would say Im a hero for deserting my state. One of those people is me. Please subscribe to my Patreon and Substack.” — Razor (@hale_razor) July 21, 2021

If you had any remaining question whether the Texas Democrats’ stunt was about raising money and publicity, you actually have members announcing runs for their next office from hotel rooms in Washington. “I’m brave! Send cash!” https://t.co/RVx2BNNe25 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 21, 2021

YOU. CALLED. YOURSELF. BRAVE. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 21, 2021

What’s “brave” about walking off your job and pretending to do something NOBODY asked you to do, just so you could take a free trip to DC? https://t.co/OvCjBh3XHr — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 21, 2021

If you have to tell people what you did was "brave," it's a pretty good bet that it wasn't brave at all. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 21, 2021

You’re referring to yourself as “brave”? Oh, to have the self-confidence of a Texas Democrat. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 21, 2021

Actual Medal of Honor recipients don’t refer to themselves as “brave”….take ALL the seats 🙄 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) July 21, 2021

"Brave"? The protesters in Cuba are brave. You're just AWOL from your job and you're gonna get trounced. — Brian Gutherman (@Beachnuke) July 21, 2021

In short: