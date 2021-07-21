If you’re not familiar with Michelle Beckley, Michelle Beckley wants to change that.

The Democratic Texas state representative would like to become a household name, but she can’t do it without your help:

“For those asking.” Anyone else getting “much-anticipated” vibes right now?

But we digress. Because as lame as her begging for contributions is, her begging for Twitter followers is even sadder. Especially because she’s touting her own stunning bravery to do it.

Hey, don’t mock her! It takes a whole lotta bravery to get on a private jet and risk other people’s lives the way Michelle Beckley did.

In short:

