When you think of Eric Swalwell, the word “ethical” isn’t the first one that comes to mind. It shouldn’t be the last one, either.

Because the Democratic congressman isn’t just shady; he’s shady AF.

This scoop from Fox News almost makes the Fang Fang business look tame by comparison:

The California congressman appears to have been driven in style with his FEC records showing the campaign spending over $10,000 on 26 rides from various limousine and luxury car services. Swalwell’s campaign also spent over $26,000 on luxury hotels. More than $20,000 of the campaign funds that were spent at luxury hotels went to the Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where Swalwell’s wife has been the director of sales since February 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. The California congressman dropped $566 on “Food & Beverage” through the alcohol delivery service Drizly in nine separate orders ranging from $5.79 to $124.86. Additionally, Swalwell spent $1,151 on “Refreshments” from seven trips to Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, a liquor store local to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, and almost $4,400 at two California wineries on the same day for “Catering” and “Refreshments.”

Houston Keene reports that “Swalwell’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the expenditures.” We’ll bet he didn’t.

