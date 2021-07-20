Anyone in the mood for a story? Because Sen. Josh Hawley’s press secretary Abigail Marone has got a pretty interesting story for you.

This one’s set in the magical land of Washington, D.C, where once upon a time, the council voted to slash police funding:

a story in 4 parts. pic.twitter.com/szKjd8FFb2 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 20, 2021

Talk about a predictable ending.

Stay tuned for the sequel: