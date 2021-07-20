Anyone in the mood for a story? Because Sen. Josh Hawley’s press secretary Abigail Marone has got a pretty interesting story for you.

This one’s set in the magical land of Washington, D.C, where once upon a time, the council voted to slash police funding:

Trending

Talk about a predictable ending.

Stay tuned for the sequel:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DefundThePoliceAbigail MaronecarjackingcrimeMuriel BowserpoliceviolenceWashington D.C.