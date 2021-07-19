We’re not sure when George Takei made the transition from actor to political expert. Probably because the transition’s been so seamless!

Like, look at how brilliant this take on Republicans is:

We’re not as smart as George, of course, but we’re pretty sure he’s saying that all Republicans are racist at heart.

Nope, sorry. George says you have to shut Republicans down, even when they’re advocating for tolerance. Because only liberals and Democrats can be the tolerant ones. Tolerant people of other political persuasions cannot be tolerated!

Yep, like that.

SHUT. IT. DOWN.

George Takei can’t tolerate self-awareness, either.

Tags: gaslightingGeorge TakeiMartin Luther King Jr.MLKrepublicans