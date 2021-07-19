We’re not sure when George Takei made the transition from actor to political expert. Probably because the transition’s been so seamless!

Like, look at how brilliant this take on Republicans is:

If a Republican invokes MLK, they are trying to gaslight you. You should shut it down right there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 19, 2021

We’re not as smart as George, of course, but we’re pretty sure he’s saying that all Republicans are racist at heart.

Sooooo only certain people can quote dr King? Isn’t that the type of thought he was against? There are assholes on both sides of the aisle just as there are good — Chad Songer (@ChadSonger1) July 19, 2021

Nope, sorry. George says you have to shut Republicans down, even when they’re advocating for tolerance. Because only liberals and Democrats can be the tolerant ones. Tolerant people of other political persuasions cannot be tolerated!

Like when we imagine a colorblind society and judging people on the content of their character and not the color of their skin? That kind of gaslighting? — American Snarker (@americansnarker) July 19, 2021

Yep, like that.

Although I do sympathise this is still a bit of a jump, what if they are just arguing against violence? I don't think this take fosters the genuine cross ideological discourse we need. https://t.co/eSv4qnRxsk — Perspective Philosophy (@HowethLewis) July 19, 2021

SHUT. IT. DOWN.

iF A reBuBliCan inVOkEs mLk, blah blah blah. pic.twitter.com/pGjJ1LIrIT — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 19, 2021

Always the bully. https://t.co/0dDwFDT8u7 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 19, 2021

I could not imagine being this narrow minded… https://t.co/mk6m7Z8Eg6 — Jonathan (@MasterJoBoe) July 19, 2021

Have you ever considered that you might be part of the problem George? — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) July 19, 2021

George Takei can’t tolerate self-awareness, either.