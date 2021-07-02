Are you one of the ingrates who aren’t celebrating the fact that under Joe Biden’s brilliant economic leadership, Fourth of July barbecues will cost Americans $0.16 less than last year?

Well, if you are, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a message for you:

"I would say if you don't like hot dogs, you might not care the reduction of cost," says Jen Psaki when challenged by Peter Doocy on the 16 cents savings video — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 2, 2021

Watch:

Jen Psaki spars with Fox's Peter Doocy regarding the White House's tweet boasting a Fourth of July that costs $0.16 cheaper than last year. "If you don't like hot dogs you may not care about the reduction of cost." pic.twitter.com/K0mJQPjpsV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

In other words, if saving $0.16 on your hotdogs doesn’t cancel out skyrocketing gas prices — or, in some cases, not being able to even find gas — then you can choke on your potato salad.

So @PressSec Food prices have increased in the last few months Gas is $1.50+/gallon more And You're🌭Actually🌭Touting🌭A🌭Savings🌭Of🌭PENNIES🌭 It's embarrassing https://t.co/9Kq8xYOg0n — L (@skis416) July 2, 2021

Well she certainly took care of that whole sounding out of touch issue. https://t.co/81Dbsteq44 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 2, 2021

"Why do you hate hot dogs?" – from the adults back in charge. https://t.co/fPEGbzAEuZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

Sorry to not join the media's "SLAY QUEEN" chorus on these types of responses but her out-of-touch and economically illiterate condescension isn't appealing to me. https://t.co/DYu0wXZjLP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 2, 2021