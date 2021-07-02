Donald Rumsfeld passed away earlier this week at 88. Predictably, his death came as music to many ghouls’ ears. The media in particular have been celebrating, and we honestly could’ve very easily spent the past several days just collecting examples of their demented revelry.

But as it turns out, that wasn’t at all necessary. Because Thread King Drew Holden was already on it:

While you may not be shocked by so many media outlets’ animosity toward Donald Rumsfeld, you will be utterly disgusted:

Sick. These people are sick.

The media built this. They made this happen.

