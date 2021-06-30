Two-time former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld has died. He was 88.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

May he rest in peace.

Worth remembering today: On 9/11, Sec. Rumsfeld ran toward danger to help save lives. An incredible photo of an incredible individual. pic.twitter.com/OVdqissuP9 — Eric Pahls (@EricPahls) June 30, 2021

Barbara & I are saddened to hear of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld He was an outstanding public servant & fierce defender of America as Scty of Defense under 2 presidents God bless Donald & his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 30, 2021

Don Rumsfeld was a remarkable and committed public servant. He was also a good friend and a steady presence throughout the many trials of the post-9/11 world. I will miss him as a colleague and as a friend. Joyce and the family will be in my thoughts and prayers. — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) June 30, 2021

In Donald Rumsfeld, our nation has lost one of its fiercest defenders. Today, the Senate’s deepest sympathies are with Joyce and the entire family, who have lost a beloved husband, father, and role model. My full statement: https://t.co/cLi7FcevSB — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 30, 2021

Praying for comfort for his family and loved ones.