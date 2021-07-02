Joe Biden can’t start his Independence Day partying soon enough, apparently:

Angry Joe Biden snaps at reporters: “I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions” pic.twitter.com/Zc4tOBYrO9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2021

After taking several questions about the future of Afghanistan following U.S. troops withdrawal, President Biden tells reporters: "I'm not going to answer any more questions about Afghanistan" "It's a holiday weekend. I'm going to celebrate it. There's great things happening" pic.twitter.com/ryoNUpsNOU — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 2, 2021

BIDEN: "I'm not going to answering any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it's Fourth of July. I'm concerned that you guys are asking me questions and I'll answer next week… I'll answer all your negative questions — not negative, your legitimate questions." pic.twitter.com/8VyrQg2r5Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

He only wants to talk about happy things, man!

Joe Biden snaps at reporter: “I want to talk about happy things, man!” pic.twitter.com/xuU6VYvMz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2021

Why can’t you people understand that???!!!

l-m-f-a-o, he can’t handle simple questions https://t.co/aoZITZnQhQ — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 2, 2021

REALITY, UNDER BIDEN POLICIES: – Rising prices of goods

– Crisis at the border

– Violent crime on the rise in Dem-run cities

– Unrest in the middle east

– Democrat Anti-Semitism unaddressed BIDEN: "I want to talk about happy things, man!”pic.twitter.com/p3uxd23WCV — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 2, 2021

It’s the goddamn 4th of July today and nobody has the decency to ask him what flavor ice-cream he’s having after nappy time. https://t.co/MgCbp0x6UP — Hollaria “Masked Up” Briden (@HollyBriden) July 2, 2021

CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE CHIP pic.twitter.com/VyJ4rIxCKN — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 2, 2021

Yeah, let's wait until the deadline, flipping SEPTEMBER 11TH, to answer those questions… https://t.co/xwULeZSiwM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 2, 2021

He just needs enough time to make sure his handlers put together the right list of reporters for him to call on.

Imagine the MSM response if Trump dare did this?!?!?!? — Pissed-off Dog Dad (@midwestdogdad) July 2, 2021

They’d be rioting in the streets.