Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake can’t help but notice something about the way the House GOP seems to operate:

What loses you committee assignments in today's House GOP:

-Accepting an invitation to serve on Jan. 6 committee from a Democrat What doesn't:

-Appearing at a conference with white nationalists — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 1, 2021

FYI, here’s what Aaron is referring to with regard to the January 6 commission:

NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021

“Appearing at a conference with white nationalists,” of course, refers to GOP Rep. Paul Gosar getting comfy-cozy with white supremacist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Now do Democrats — Andrew (@primofederalist) July 1, 2021

Media: Why can’t Dems just work with Republicans? Pelosi: Considers a bipartisan approach. McCarthy: Threatens GOP if they agree to be bipartisan. Maybe it’s time to stop pretending this is a “both sides” thing. https://t.co/ZCSguluic6 — Dan Desai Martin (@DanMartinTalks) July 1, 2021

(This is not a criticism of @AaronBlake, who I think is a very good reporter.) — Dan Desai Martin (@DanMartinTalks) July 1, 2021

Didn't take it as such! — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 1, 2021

Oh, you mean the gal who keeps saying antisemitic things and then insisting she didn’t say what she said and then doubling down on the antisemitism? Yeah, she doesn’t seem to have been stripped of any committee assignments. Nor has Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic colleague Rashida Tlaib, who has appeared on numerous occasions with antisemitic terrorist apologists.

Aaron Blake actually has good reason to be concerned about the House GOP’s priorities when it comes to dealing with bad apples. But his disgust means very little if he refuses to acknowledge that Democrats’ commitment to keeping their house clean is just as much a façade as the GOP’s, if not an even more shameless one.

That Democrat has decided to also ignore the growing antisemitism within her caucus….and yes, it’s her fault for promoting them. I hate Paul Gosar. I think he should be expelled from the caucus. I’m also not going to pretend Pelosi doesn’t give support to antisemitism. https://t.co/7ABzjpKl94 — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 1, 2021

I think you can say the same thing about it the antisemites on the left too. It is not okay. For either side. — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 1, 2021

Intellectual consistency goes a long way for people who want to be taken seriously. Aaron should try it. The media should try it: