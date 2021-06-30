Yesterday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes couldn’t help but note the popularity of “humiliation fetishes” among conservatives, conveniently ignoring the fact that he is a liberal who hosts a show on MSNBC, where low ratings are the least of their problems.

I did not realize, until the Trump years, just how many conservatives harbored such intense humiliation fetishes. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 29, 2021

Shortly thereafter, Hayes also made an observation about another uniquely conservative phenomenon: delegitimizing elections.

Something to consider is that the corrosive Big Lie conspiracy-theorizing and delegitimization of elections that Trump and the GOP have unleashed, won’t necessarily just stay contained to them. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 29, 2021

Genuinely problematic origins of the term “Big Lie” aside …

I will not stop pointing out that using "Big Lie" is recycling Nazi propaganda labels. The fact that the Left does it without a smidgen of pushback or shame is telling. https://t.co/KAgOjifsz9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2021

… it’s pretty telling that Chris didn’t learn from his past attempts to pin election conspiracy theories on Republicans.

So here we are. Again. The conspiracy-theorizing and delegitimization of elections won’t stay contained to the GOP because the Democrats have already been at it for years.

Can’t remember for the life of me pic.twitter.com/J6xm8WpDWi — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 29, 2021

Well, it happened in 2000, 2004, and 2016 too, so, uh, yeah…. https://t.co/fwf5QUIBxb — Regie (@1G_Regie) June 30, 2021

Clearly, given that it spread to them from watching Democrats do it in 2000, 2004, and 2016. https://t.co/a2qzPvPwRx — Jean-David de Crespigny ☦ (@ModrnFederalist) June 30, 2021

The Chief of Staff to the President of the United States tweeting election conspiracy theories. https://t.co/LuAWNgqrFh — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 30, 2021

The conspiracy theories are coming from inside the White House. You gonna say something, Chris Hayes?

Imagine having the balls to say something like this after spending four years calling 2016 an illegitimate election. https://t.co/SKoYTleIUX — Massanthrope. AKA THE SCIENCE. (@CallMeMyshkin) June 30, 2021

Just a reminder that this guy spent 4 years trying to delegitimize a sitting president. Now he has this take. It's called gaslighting. https://t.co/AuHrGGC5dC — Derek Hanson (@dhh2) June 30, 2021

Remember when critics of "Russian Collusion" said this exact same thing? Lay down in that bed, idiot. You made it. https://t.co/UPg95Hf6RR — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) June 30, 2021

For 3+ years you claimed that the sitting president was an installed Russian puppet. Maybe sit this one out, champ. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 30, 2021

Better sit everything out from now on, just to be safe.