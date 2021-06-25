Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared last night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. Naturally, Vox’s Aaron Rupar was watching.

And he was appalled by what he witnessed, or, rather, what he didn’t witness:

Hours after a building collapsed in Surfside, Ron DeSantis is on Sean Hannity's Fox News show pic.twitter.com/mNCymwEX61 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2021

Wow. Ron DeSantis is such a jerk! Imagine, going on a Fox News show while people in his state are suffering!

Has he blamed Critical Race Theory for the building collapse yet? — joepolitics (@joepolitics4) June 25, 2021

"How can I use this to my advantage." — CharM (@Vladdiefan) June 25, 2021

Will he want to know how these residents voted before helping them?! — Calm After the Storm (@JayashreeNara14) June 25, 2021

Wouldn’t surprise me — OpinionatedLauraCoffeeAddict (@PieperLee) June 25, 2021

You know what should surprise you even less? That Aaron Rupar isn’t being straightforward and honest about DeSantis’ Hannity hit.

where the governor addressed … the building collapse. God, you suck so much, dude. https://t.co/WwjmDyZJjV — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 25, 2021

In case the chyron wasn’t enough of a clue that the conversation was about the building collapse, there’s, you know, the actual interview:

Love that you completely ignored the fact that he’s been there almost all day, already declared a state of emergency, met with families, and walked the area. Yes, he’s on Hannity, he’s literally giving updates about the situation. — Julian (@JulianP0324) June 25, 2021

guy who spends all day clipping videos just plumb forgot to clip the part where desantis addressed the building collapse. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 25, 2021

It’s almost as if Aaron Rupar is trying to deceive people.

Illiteracy is only one of your problems. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 25, 2021

Your daily reminder that Aaron Rupar is completely worthless. https://t.co/ifRzfeSfF3 — James Baker (@EeeSei006) June 25, 2021

Don’t like Ron DeSantis? Fine. Don’t like Sean Hannity? Fine. But if they’re really that bad, Aaron Rupar should have enough actual fodder for calling them honestly instead of having to resort to making crap up.

Your last name just doesn’t stay a verb for hackery, you’ve got to go out and earn it every day. — Interested Onlooker (@Drink_23) June 25, 2021

Aaron has worked very, very hard for that honor. He’s not gonna stop now.