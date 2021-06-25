You know you’ve made it when the Chinese government is citing your work to make the case that America is much more dangerous than China.

So huge congrats to Robert Reich, whose assertion that the greatest threat to the U.S. is not China, but rather homegrown proto-fascism, is good enough to be promoted by the ChiCom Information Department’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Director General:

A warning from a #US professor: the greatest danger of the US is its drift toward proto-fascism. pic.twitter.com/kUwMwBIpqq — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 25, 2021

A wise professor tells the real story. — Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) June 25, 2021

Let’s all give Robert Reich a huge round of applause, everyone! Well done!

Robert Reich must be so proud to be used as CCP propaganda. Yikes. https://t.co/PbcFlX0s3K — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 25, 2021

It’s an honor and a privilege, we’re sure. Definitely a privilege, because a Chinese professor and media commentator wouldn’t be able to criticize his own government that way without suffering some serious repercussions.

Honest question: Could a university professor in China write something similar about the Chinese people in a Chinese newspaper, to wit: “China’s greatest danger isn’t the U.S. It’s much closer to home”? — Dogë (@thedogerocket) June 25, 2021

Imagine the consequences of a Chinese professor saying that about China. — Gelo Dianela (@ggggggggggelo) June 25, 2021

A Chinese professor who says the same thing about China would be …..https://t.co/dJayVNKl2n — 杨涵 Han Yang (@polijunkie_aus) June 25, 2021

Americans say all kinds of things. But we don’t get jailed or disappeared over it. Can’t say the same thing about Xi’s China now can we. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 25, 2021

We certainly can’t.

Hope it was worth it, Robert.