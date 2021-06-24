Yesterday, General Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair, explained why it’s so important for members of our military to study Critical Race Theory.

After being asked about Critical Race Theory, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley delivers an answer every American should watch.pic.twitter.com/MrJl5oCvsw — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) June 23, 2021

That’s a total crock, of course.

So naturally, Rashida Tlaib is promoting it. In her own special way, of course:

Opposition to critical race theory is obviously rooted in racism and has just become the newest dog whistle for racists. https://t.co/K18vi67D7N — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 24, 2021

She’s something, isn’t she?

It’s true. We can always count on Rashida Tlaib to come through with a garbage take, no matter what.

Wasn't this the same method they applied to witches!! #circularargument #sowrong — CornishDave (@Cornishdave1980) June 24, 2021

“Siri, please find me an example of an embarrassingly obvious Kafka Trap.” https://t.co/oYS01Tq4CL — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) June 24, 2021

After the umpteenth time, it gets old, stale, and banal. pic.twitter.com/TauS9p5Qvv — Dunmer Sera (@Keluar_Gua) June 24, 2021

This is the same kind of crap that Ibram X. Kendi pulls. If you oppose Critical Race Theory, you’re a racist, because denial of racism is proof of racism.

Support for CRT is the new "Have you stopped beating your wife?" https://t.co/tvXB1w9YBP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 24, 2021

Critical Race Theory posits that anyone who doesn't embrace it is a racist. https://t.co/mYom4SA4Ds — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) June 24, 2021

Right, standing up to obvious racism is now the new racism…got it. https://t.co/ReTZvrq7iY — Antinous (@Antinou34256060) June 24, 2021

Opposition to racism is obviously rooted in racism and has become the racist dog racism of racist racism, racists. https://t.co/5xBTjQTBPt — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 24, 2021

Anti-racist Critical Race Theory proponents like Rashida Tlaib are too racist to acknowledge their own racism. So they project it onto other people.

Documented neighborhood racist has thoughts on racism… https://t.co/8MTxdDkqb8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 24, 2021

Incorrect. Most of the opposition has arisen to combat the racist elements of so-called “anti-racist” ideology. We can’t defeat racism against some groups with racism against other groups. Dr. King was right. pic.twitter.com/sTZAB5UvBS — Danny Dyer (@dhdyer) June 24, 2021

CRT implies that certain people of color are automatically disadvantaged, which implies that either they are inferior or it is racist based. Neither are correct. — Chuck (@crabbie1964) June 24, 2021

Half of the left tells us critical race theory isn’t a thing the other half tells us opposing it js racist. https://t.co/7wV8DEzimx — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 24, 2021

Once more for the people in the back:

Anyway:

I bet I know who she blames this all on. https://t.co/W9QcyU07Vx — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 24, 2021

We’ll give you three guesses, but you’ll only need one.