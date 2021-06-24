Yesterday, General Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair, explained why it’s so important for members of our military to study Critical Race Theory.

That’s a total crock, of course.

So naturally, Rashida Tlaib is promoting it. In her own special way, of course:

She’s something, isn’t she?

It’s true. We can always count on Rashida Tlaib to come through with a garbage take, no matter what.

Trending

This is the same kind of crap that Ibram X. Kendi pulls. If you oppose Critical Race Theory, you’re a racist, because denial of racism is proof of racism.

Anti-racist Critical Race Theory proponents like Rashida Tlaib are too racist to acknowledge their own racism. So they project it onto other people.

Once more for the people in the back:

Anyway:

We’ll give you three guesses, but you’ll only need one.

