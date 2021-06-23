Well, looks like we can move on now. A months-long investigation into what the Lincoln Project knew about John Weaver and when they knew it has reached the conclusion that the Lincoln Project didn’t know before news reports came out.

Four-month investigation clears leaders of Lincoln Project of wrongdoing https://t.co/meHO7g5bdy pic.twitter.com/pXkY16oEM0 — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2021

Here’s the Lincoln Project’s official statement:

The Lincoln Project has shared the following statement with its supporters. pic.twitter.com/njhIxUSNjA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2021

They learned about it from the news, you guys! No one had any idea about John Weaver’s sexual proclivities despite email evidence showing they did!

So move on, haters!

Yea, totally believable. Law firm hired by Lincoln Project finds Lincoln Project did nothing wrong. https://t.co/RaVtmHjOeD — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) June 23, 2021

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL Oh, the law firm that performed the investigation into LP was the law firm hired by LP to perform the investigation? Sure. Seems completely legit. https://t.co/ZwanpBSRrt — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) June 23, 2021

Yeah, about the law firm retained by the Lincoln Project:

The probe findings come as many have raised questions about the independence of the investigation, with [The 19th reporter Amanda] Becker noting Tuesday that some lawyers employed at Paul Hastings had made financial contributions to The Lincoln Project in the past.

You don’t say!

GRIFTERS INVESTIGATE SELVES

"Nothing to See Here," Explain Scumbags https://t.co/sUdVejr1AB — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 23, 2021

They hired the guys who did the investigation. It’s a meaningless cover up using an internal investigation orchestrated by themselves https://t.co/U9ke0v57sO — Larry (@larrycluggins3) June 23, 2021

When lawyers YOU hire to “interpret” words in YOUR favor…lol. Sorry guys, I have a hard time believing you didn’t know what predilections your bro ho has. https://t.co/Vv1SNxXVqQ — 🥃☠️Emersen Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) June 23, 2021

They knew. They all knew.