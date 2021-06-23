With guys like Cedric Richmond advising Joe Biden, no wonder Biden sucks so hard.

Check out who Richmond just blamed for increased violence:

Holy crap, you guys.

A stretch? Cedric Richmond just pulled every single muscle in his body.

The NRA is very far from perfect, but the upswing in violence isn’t on them.

Every single time. Which means they’re going to keep refusing to hold themselves accountable and thereby allow violence to continue to flourish.

