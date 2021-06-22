The Daily Beast has a problem with people criticizing “devout Catholic” Joe Biden for supporting abortion and dodging questions about the humanity of unborn babies.

U.S. bishops want to stop Biden from taking Communion—but what about pedophile priests and a former attorney general who signs off on executions? https://t.co/Lk9C2LOd8h — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 22, 2021

Oddly enough, no one at the Daily Beast seems to have had a problem with the headline for that opinion piece:

This doesn’t make the point they think it does🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xJNfLnQEM5 — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) June 22, 2021

Come on, guys. Seriously? Nobody at the Daily Beast read that headline and thought, “Hey, wait a minute. Are we sure there’s not a better way to phrase this? Like in a way that doesn’t compare Joe Biden to a pedophile?”

You don't often see the president compared to a pedophile, but here we are. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) June 22, 2021

Here we are.

Great work, Daily Beast. As usual.