The Daily Beast has a problem with people criticizing “devout Catholic” Joe Biden for supporting abortion and dodging questions about the humanity of unborn babies.

Oddly enough, no one at the Daily Beast seems to have had a problem with the headline for that opinion piece:

Come on, guys. Seriously? Nobody at the Daily Beast read that headline and thought, “Hey, wait a minute. Are we sure there’s not a better way to phrase this? Like in a way that doesn’t compare Joe Biden to a pedophile?”

Here we are.

Great work, Daily Beast. As usual.

