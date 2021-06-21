Today on “The View,” Meghan McCain took some time to address “devout Catholic” Joe Biden’s refusal to condemn abortion:

Meghan McCain today unloaded on abortion-loving Joe Biden, saying the Democrat is "doing grave spiritual harm" to his soul and that the President will have to "talk to his creator when the time comes." pic.twitter.com/PiDRBmbA8Y — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) June 21, 2021

Apparently there’s something controversial about pointing out that killing an unborn baby is killing a person, because Daily Beast troll Justin Baragona took notice:

Meghan McCain accuses Biden of "doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country" over support for abortion. "He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith." pic.twitter.com/VbTGSkXgLV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 21, 2021

And Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts saw what she believed was a golden opportunity to bust Meghan McCain as a hypocrite:

Meghan McCain: “Abortion is murder.” Also Meghan McCain: “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America. I’m not living without guns …if you’re talking about taking people’s guns, there’s going to be a lot of violence." https://t.co/XgdL08n7Kr — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 21, 2021

We’re not sure how being pro-life and being pro-self-defense, i.e. committed to preserving life, are incompatible. Now, pro-choice Catholicism is a different story.

Someone tell her Roe v Wade is the law of America — Go Bonas ! (@scorpio6262) June 21, 2021

And the Second Amendment is enshrined in our Constitution, dude.

Anyway, McCain is right to point out that stripping people of their right to self-defense would lead to violence. People bent on committing violence with guns generally don’t follow the laws, so lawful gun owners forced to surrender their guns would be more vulnerable to violence from criminals. The government would likely also have to use violence to forcibly take citizens’ guns away. It’s not a threat for McCain to suggest that depriving law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights could have some devastating consequences.

And it’s not hypocrisy to believe in the right to life and the right to bear arms.