Remember earlier this week when President Joe Biden met with Vladimir Putin? The media and liberals were pretty pleased with his performance. Seth Meyers’ take is pretty much where the media and liberals are at on the situation:

How refreshing it is to have a man in the White House who refuses to be Vladimir Putin’s second banana.

Hey, look at us! We can make jokes, too, just like Seth Meyers!

Because if Donald Trump was reluctant to stand up to Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden is straight-up rolling over:

More:

The Biden White House has temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine that would include lethal weapons, a plan originally made in response to aggressive Russian troop movements along Ukraine’s border this spring.

The National Security Council directed officials to put the package together, as Washington grew increasingly concerned over a massive Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine and in the Crimean Peninsula, according to three of the people, who like the others asked not to be named in order to speak candidly about internal discussions. Officials at the State Department and Pentagon worked to assemble the proposal.

Oh, well. If Russia says they’re backing off Ukraine, we have no reason to doubt them.

Or maybe we do:

But despite Russia’s announcement, a top Ukrainian official said in May that about 100,000 Russian troops were still near its border and in Crimea, Al Jazeera reported. That same month, Biden officials told The New York Times that the number was closer to 80,000.

Sounds like Joe Biden really wants to downplay the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine. Bold strategy from a bold leader!

Wonder what’s (D)ifferent now.

Heh.

So tough.

LIKE. A. BOSS.

