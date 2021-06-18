Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema, with her refusal to consistently toe the party line, isn’t easy to pin down. But that won’t prevent Slate from trying!

In a recent episode of their podcast, Slate staff writers Christina Cauterucci and Julia Craven zeroed in on the essence of Kyrsten Sinema: Toxic White Lady.

The Arizona senator’s position on the filibuster does not square with her supposed admiration of John Lewis. https://t.co/BstHFs1Rwx — Slate (@Slate) June 18, 2021

More:

Cauterucci: It’s interesting to me that the set of bills that she is holding up by supporting the filibuster or refusing to consider filibuster reform includes a voting rights bill named for John Lewis. Because in 2015, at the start of that Congress, as there is at the start of any Congress, there’s an election to determine who will lead each party. At the time, almost every Democrat voted for Nancy Pelosi. Not Kyrsten Sinema. She said she wanted to elect John Lewis to lead the party. And she said, “He’s my hero.” Well, the fact that she calls him a hero, publicly embraces him as a civil rights icon, and now is working against the substance of what he stood for is, to me, peak toxic white lady energy. Craven: And that’s one of the bigger issues with politics is that so much of it can become performative and can become about how individual politicians feel. And in certain situations like this one, you have one or two individuals holding up legislation that could fundamentally change lives for broader swaps of America. It’s just really annoying. It’s really frustrating to see that a small number of people can really hold up massive changes in life for millions of people. Cauterucci: I’m trying to understand how somebody could work alongside [Republicans] and watch them work against something as fundamental to democracy as voting rights, or something like the commission to investigate January 6. These aren’t a group of people who are making reasonable and good faith arguments about a policy that all manner of people can have fine positions on. We’re talking about really bread-and-butter issues for the future of the country as we know it, and fairness in politics and elections.

And to Slate, “fairness in politics and elections” apparently means “doing whatever Democrats decide is fair, even if it’s not.”

Otherwise you’re just another toxic white lady.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema exudes "peak toxic white lady energy" because she praised John Lewis but now opposes the elimination of the filibuster reform, says @Slate.https://t.co/niQtY2xHm0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 18, 2021

Why does Slate hate strong, independent women?

Did the writers at slate feel the same way when democrats embraced the filibuster when republicans were in power? — Chris (@cp8643a) June 18, 2021

Why, no! As a matter of fact, they didn’t!

Well this is kind of racist 🙄 — T (@tas0417) June 18, 2021

Is this one of those, if you don't vote this way you aren't black, moments that @JoeBiden spoke about. — Oblomov – Citizen (@oblomov1969) June 18, 2021

Sure sounds like it.

"Vote the way we want or we will call you a racist" is kind of proving the point of critics of all of this. pic.twitter.com/8HLRGO0Wcg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

So, naturally, Slate et al. are leaning into this BS even harder.

The new media rules for when a person's conduct can, and cannot, be attributed to their race seems unsustainable to me. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 18, 2021

Don’t think they’re not going to do their damndest to run with it as long as possible.

How is this article not bigoted? Slate is part of the problem, not the solution. — Sean Parker (@RealSPinSoCal) June 18, 2021

It’s absolutely bigoted. Aggressively bigoted. And that’s by design.

i’ll say the obvious: slate and other liberal publications find women to write articles like the below to shield them from the “sexist” label. sinema is obviously isn’t the issue here. she’s representing arizona the way she said she would. https://t.co/KGH1owKQ8n — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 18, 2021

And because Krysten Sinema is sticking to her guns, Slate has decided she must be destroyed.

Think you could be more misogynistic, Slate? — abyme72 (@abyme72) June 18, 2021

Give them some time. They’ll find a way.