This past April, Yale hosted a talk, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” by psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Dr. Aruna Khilanani, who had some very interesting thoughts about white people:

This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f*cking favor.

We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.

There’s plenty more where that came from, as well as some very interesting explanations for her remarks.

Recently, Temple Professor Marc Lamont Hill — who also has a lot of problems with white people (and Jews) — spoke with Dr. Khilanani and gave her an opportunity to expand upon her previous remarks.

She took the opportunity and ran with it:

Yes, you’ll want to get the full experience of listening to Aruna Khilanani’s insanity. Don’t deprive yourself of the chance to hear just how deeply her loathing for white people goes.

Totally normal.

Welp.

It’s on the tip of our tongues … maybe it’ll come to us.

And chances are excellent that you won’t;.

