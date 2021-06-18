This past April, Yale hosted a talk, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” by psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Dr. Aruna Khilanani, who had some very interesting thoughts about white people:

This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil. … I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f*cking favor. … We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.

There’s plenty more where that came from, as well as some very interesting explanations for her remarks.

Recently, Temple Professor Marc Lamont Hill — who also has a lot of problems with white people (and Jews) — spoke with Dr. Khilanani and gave her an opportunity to expand upon her previous remarks.

She took the opportunity and ran with it:

In our exclusive interview, Dr. Aruna Khilanani explains why she said there were “no good apples” among White people. She also explains her claim that White people are “psychopathic.” pic.twitter.com/CMfrz5vO3K — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 17, 2021

Dr. Khilanani then explains why distinctions between individual and structural racism can be useful, but also troublesome. pic.twitter.com/bRhBlxdIy8 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 17, 2021

Yes, you’ll want to get the full experience of listening to Aruna Khilanani’s insanity. Don’t deprive yourself of the chance to hear just how deeply her loathing for white people goes.

This is a very alarming position to take, and quite disturbing. — Mikel-Donovan Ezeilo (@Eion7) June 18, 2021

This is insane. — anomie at the gates (@anomieatg) June 18, 2021

Did you know… the same woman who said she has fantasies of shooting white people also notes that there are “no good apples” among white people. and that white people are also “psychopathic.” Totally normal public discourse here. pic.twitter.com/P3Z3XSe0u5 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 18, 2021

Totally normal.

Not much of a mystery here, a huge swath of academia adopted a definition of 'racism' that literally can never apply to people of color, and some people have decided to make the best of it https://t.co/C4gRS2LMDH — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 18, 2021

I'm not being over-the-top here, this is his literal belief pic.twitter.com/bTNJQtRmBX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 18, 2021

Welp.

There's a word for this kind of thinking… https://t.co/sVfoNx38kQ — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 18, 2021

It’s on the tip of our tongues … maybe it’ll come to us.

This woman is an unmitigated bigot. And a featured lecturer at Yale. https://t.co/awp8hLRbXG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2021

There is zero moral daylight between this woman and Richard Spencer. Zero. — Remy Sharpe ☀️⚔️ (@Theremysharpe) June 18, 2021

She’s either a willfully ignorant or mindlessly stupid racist. We have a term for people who blanketly label an entire people psychopathic. To think that brown people are incapable of prejudice or racism is itself a form of racism. @aruna_khilanani is the Indian Richard Spencer. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) June 18, 2021

You both are psychotic racists — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 18, 2021

I live down South in the mountains of Tennessee and I’ve never seen 2 people more racist than these https://t.co/NG0Z2lWh1F — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 18, 2021

