Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are terrible enough on their own. But together? Well, nothing good can come from that.

So you can imagine what happened when these two tools team up to shame parents concerned about Critical Race Theory.

Or you can just see for yourselves:

So, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo don’t understand why parents are opposed to the idea of Critical Race Theory education? It’s either that, or they understand completely but have some kind of deranged vested interest in lying to their viewers about why parents are opposed to the idea of Critical Race Theory education.

They look terrible in either scenario, awash in their own sneering condescension.

Well, CNN is used to losing by now.

Tags: chris cuomoCNNcritical race theoryCRTDon Lemonparentsprivilegeslavery