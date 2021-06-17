The Woke Mob recently came for Lin-Manuel Miranda over their perceived lack of Afro-Latino representation in “In the Heights,” the film version of his musical of the same name.

"In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short," Lin-Manuel Miranda said. "I'm truly sorry." "In The Heights" has been criticized for featuring dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in background and dance scenes but not in main roles. https://t.co/684STqQhOj — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2021

Legendary performer Rita Moreno, who is 89 years old, subsequently came to Miranda’s defense on Stephen Colbert’s show Tuesday night:

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film "In The Heights." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

Moreno’s politics may not be our cup of tea, but it’s really difficult to argue with the points she made.

Or, rather, it should be. Leave it to the woke to find a problem with Moreno pointing out that Miranda is celebrating all Latino culture, which is made up of Latinos of a wide variety of skin tones.

Leave it to the woke to make Rita Moreno feel like she has anything to apologize for:

I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks – RITA — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

The way we see it, old dog Rita Moreno had a chance to teach the woke pups some tricks. And she rolled over for them instead.

nobody expects the Hispanic Inquisition — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 17, 2021

Life is so swell in America

But if you go dwell in America

Walk on eggshells in America

Or go to woke jail in America — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 17, 2021

You genuinely hate to see it.