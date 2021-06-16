Last week, CNN reported that Joe Biden’s presence at the G7 Summit caused “sighs of relief among world leaders.”

President Biden causes sighs of relief among world leaders even as G7 divisions linger https://t.co/KAMRfwSA3z — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 12, 2021

And that was just one example from CNN’s Big Book of Brown-nosing Biden. It’s beyond embarrassing at this point.

It’s so far beyond embarrassing, in fact, that even foreign media is taking notice.

SkyNews’ “Kenny on Media,” which, according to the bio, “[dissects] the highs and lows of news reporting, calling out fake news and putting media behaviour under the spotlight,” recently took a look at CNN’s coverage of Joe Biden at the G7 Summit and contrasted it with CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, and, well, see for yourselves what they found:

MUST WATCH: Australian news anchors make fun of Joe Biden and the way American "news" media gushes over him. pic.twitter.com/y4xioqCOB4 — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) June 13, 2021

Granted, Sky News is owned by NewsCorp Australia, so it’s not exactly a liberal media outlet.

But that doesn’t change the fact that ostensible “Real News” outlet CNN was conspicuously biased against Donald Trump and is conspicuously biased in favor of Joe Biden.

This is amazing lol — Justin (@hoeforsho69) June 14, 2021

Our media is embarrassing. — Ray Kooyenga (@RayKTweets) June 14, 2021

Pitiful — perfunctionist (@teachforshoes) June 15, 2021

So in Australia, CNN is circling the bowl, too … just in the opposite direction.

(Hat tip: @ConservIndyDude)