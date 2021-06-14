Rebekah Jones has more than earned her place in the dustbin of COVID19 history. And yet, for some reason, she still enjoys the admiration of many on the Left and in the media.

Case in point, NBC News’ June 8 story on Jones teasing a run against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (which she subsequently walked back). NBC News tweeted out the story again this morning, just in case you missed how stunning and brave Rebekah Jones still is:

The scientist who said she was fired by Gov. DeSantis for refusing to censor Florida's Covid-19 numbers says she’s hoping to unseat another high-profile Republican politician in the state — Rep. Gaetz. https://t.co/g0hvfS3X3L — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 14, 2021

Sorry, NBC News … the what, now?

"scientist" LOLOLOLOLOL — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) June 14, 2021

Scientist? Big if true, NBC. Big if true! — Jay C. (@iamthejayc) June 14, 2021

She’s not a scientist. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 14, 2021

She 👏 is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 scientist. 👏 — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) June 14, 2021

She is neither a scientist nor a whistle-blower. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) June 14, 2021

Scientist. Hell, I guess if anyone can call themselves a journalist than anyone can be called a scientist. Personally, I think I want to be called an architect – I did design a really nice wet bar in my house. — J Scott (@jscdad) June 14, 2021

I can't stand Matt Gaetz, but Rebekah Jones is not a scientist. She is an "expert" at entering data into online dashboards. — robyn (@robynstarry) June 14, 2021

She isn’t a scientist or a doctor yet “journalists” keep claiming she is. She has also been proven to be a liar and her claims have been debunked yet people still think she is credible. — JRHatt (@JRHatt) June 14, 2021

How on earth does this get past editorial standards. The woman is not anywhere close to a scientist and her claims were entirely debunked. — flats (@redfish832) June 14, 2021

She’s a web designer, not a scientist. How hard is this? Why does every major media outlet suck in the exact same, predictable, lazy, partisan ways? https://t.co/Q4QrykCoYu — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 14, 2021

It’s so embarrassing to watch outlets continue to carry water for a story that they know isn’t true https://t.co/SyebwTpFQN — j cole stan (@DopeyMillenial) June 14, 2021

1) Not a scientist. 2) She already walked back the claim that she was running against Gaetz. What is NBC's obsession with this fraud? She's probably going to be a convicted felon by the time the election happens next year. https://t.co/iOhbWDVLV0 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 14, 2021

NBC News’ credibility is right up there with Rebekah Jones’. Which is to say, they have no credibility.

And neither, it would seem, does Twitter.

@Twitter It’s misinformation to refer to this person as a “scientist”. — Matt Werth (@matthewwerth) June 14, 2021

@Twitter this should be labeled misinformation as this “scientist” is a lying fraud. https://t.co/S8FsjS385y — Ginny (@ginkates) June 14, 2021

Added a note to Birdwatch for this fake news. If you're on Birdwatch, the note could use some upvoting. https://t.co/RW767Mxx57 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 14, 2021

