Critical Race Theory is not something that should be up for debate. And by that, we mean there should be absolutely no debate that it’s counterproductive and thoroughly toxic.

But New Yorker staff writer and Columbia J-school professor Jelani Cobb clearly doesn’t agree with our assessment.

According to him, it’s the Critical Race Theory opponents who are toxic:

The attacks on critical race theory are clearly an attempt to discredit the literature millions of people sought out last year to understand how George Floyd wound up dead on a street corner. The goal is to leave the next dead black person inexplicable by history. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 11, 2021

That’s the goal of Critical Race Theory opponents? Show your work, Jelani.

Of course people have decried leftism on campus for so long that it’s cliché. In order to make the public care they had to hit that limbic switch by saying it’s being taught to children — innocent white ones at that. It’s all “Hide your childrens! The race people will get them!” — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 11, 2021

The real objective of this campaign is to disrupt the political momentum of the movement that sprung up after George Floyd’s death and translated into political support for progressive/Democratic candidates. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 11, 2021

Not coincidentally this is happening as Republican legislatures attempt to shore up and resurrect the very forms of systemic bias that CRT is concerned with critiquing. Render the obvious invisible and the insidious inexplicable and you make the terrible more possible. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 11, 2021

It’s not surprising that someone who subscribes to and advocates for Critical Race Theory would approach it that way, but it’s quite repugnant.

A “goal” not one in 10,000 people complaining about CRT would recognize, never mind agree with. But sure, it sounds good to say this sort of thing. https://t.co/AbWwHj6vkt — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 14, 2021

Critical Race Theory opponents have never given a single indication that their goal is to whitewash racially motivated crimes or “leave the next dead black person inexplicable by history.” Their goal is to ensure that their children don’t grow up in a world that tells them they’re irredeemable unless they hate themselves.

Rejection of CRT is a rejection of Marxism and a systemic, racist cult. https://t.co/8XxAWZrkGd — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 14, 2021

Opposing Critical Race Theory is truly anti-racist.

Sad to see such mindless blather from a New Yorker writer. https://t.co/fgRyrA5ZqL — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) June 13, 2021

George Floyd ended up dead on a street b/c one person killed him. Not b/c of some conspiracy. Not b/c of a white supremacist hierarchy. Not b/c of some tumor in American society. One person was responsible. And he was found guilty in a court of law. Get a good therapist. https://t.co/s8mPyfHjJO — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) June 12, 2021

The gaslighting (intentional or not) will continue about CRT. Oh, you don't know what Critical Race Theory is… https://t.co/x9yTdfEND4 — Geoff (@geoffrobinson) June 14, 2021

Ah, yes, the “Double-Double-Bull-Puckey” logical fallacy, in which one gigantic lie is immediately followed up by total mule fritters. Once rarely seen; sadly becoming more and more common. https://t.co/NM03aFlB1B — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) June 13, 2021

Marxist Political Activists are sad that this brain washing cult ideology is being exposed for what it is https://t.co/A1sf2KewUW — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 14, 2021

Properly labeling CRT as fiction is not discrediting. Instead, it's properly assessing its probative merit. And meritless fiction, which is blatantly discriminatory, should not be taught in schools bc children have limited time to learn, limited state resources, and no value. https://t.co/TLpJIfMglA — EJ (@Ejmiller25) June 14, 2021

"People turned to it in the wake of George Floyd." Yeah, people turn to fiction pieces as a feelgood measure all the time. Who cares? — EJ (@Ejmiller25) June 14, 2021