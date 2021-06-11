Intercept D.C. bureau chief and “Young Turks” contributor Ryan Grim recently appeared on HillTV’s “Rising” with Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky, where they discussed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest heinous remarks about America and Israel.

Just reading Grim’s tweets alone, you know you’re in for a real treat.

But then you actually watch it, and you realize just how very special Ryan Grim actually is:

Wait, is Ryan Grim supposed to be the world history teacher here?

We’ll give you a moment to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Where do we even begin with something like this?

We know Ryan Grim is a “Young Turks” guy, but geez.

What’s especially disturbing is that there are a lot of people who think Ryan Grim is exactly right:

Actually, it’s communist and Stalin apologists whose brains are rotten.

It’s genuinely depressing that there are people out there — a lot of people, if Twitter is any indication — who believe that Stalin and the USSR were the heroes of World War II and deserve the world’s admiration and gratitude.

This is why we history, folks. Because if we don’t, we end up where Ryan Grim is.

Ugh.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

