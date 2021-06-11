The 2021 Pulitzer Prize award winners have been announced, and, unsurprisingly, the New York Times walked away with some major ones.

Like this:

Wow!

For this:

The New York Times, which previously called the COVID-19 lab leak hypothesis a "fringe … conspiracy theory", has just won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the pandemic — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 11, 2021

This is not a drill:

The staff of The New York Times has won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for coverage of the pandemic. Here are the award-winning pieces. https://t.co/ghMdQs0W4J pic.twitter.com/2HfAc7E48S — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 11, 2021

Wow. Congratulations, guys! First the “1619 Project,” now this.

LMAOOOOO — Papa Juwan (@papajuwan) June 11, 2021

Seriously?! — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) June 11, 2021

Is this a joke? — We have a media problem in this country (@dougrike) June 11, 2021

Not an intentional one.

Beyond parody. — SystemThinker (@_SystemThinker_) June 11, 2021

This is like awarding China for transparency. — Wall Street Lunch (@banker88NY) June 11, 2021

In fairness, we won’t dispute that the New York Times has provided a valuable public service.

That public service just happens to be reminding the public that the mainstream media are trash. As is the Pulitzer Prize, for that matter.

Further proof the Pulitzer Prize means absolutely nothing — Turner D Century (@TurnerDCentury) June 11, 2021