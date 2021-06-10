Dem socialist Rep. Pramila Jayapal has her sights set on calling out companies for being Pride Month hypocrites:

Sorry, that’s not important right now.

What’s important is that AOC is loving what Jayapal is doing:

If we’re being completely honest, AOC and Pramila Jayapal are right to be amused by companies picking up the Pride flag this month. Because those companies are very clearly engaged in some first-class shameless pandering.

But for AOC and Rep. Jayapal to suggest that Mitch McConnell is “anti-LGBT+” just because he’s a Republican is pretty disingenuous.

Not that it matters to them, of course. All they need to do to keep their base riled up is paint themselves as woke progressive crusaders and Republicans and conservatives as knuckle-dragging bigots.

And a riled-up base will go a long way toward ensuring that companies continue to bend the knee to the far-Left.

Progs can’t get enough of this stuff!

The more drama, the better!

