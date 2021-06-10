Dem socialist Rep. Pramila Jayapal has her sights set on calling out companies for being Pride Month hypocrites:

Happy #Pride from Raytheon’s Twitter logo! Less happy about their PAC also donating $18,500 to Mitch McConnell’s campaign while he was actively blocking the Equality Act. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/JcASFHhiQf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 9, 2021

Now do how much they also give your party pic.twitter.com/AcofThfHqh — Craig Bowden (@Bowden4Senate) June 9, 2021

Sorry, that’s not important right now.

What’s important is that AOC is loving what Jayapal is doing:

This week’s guilty pleasure: watching @RepJayapal go down the list to expose phony corporate #Pride rebrands with how much money they’ve given to fund anti-LGBT+ politicians 😌 Remember: just because a company slapped on a rainbow🌈 doesn’t mean they support the LGBT+ community https://t.co/3DVV2qykz3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2021

If we’re being completely honest, AOC and Pramila Jayapal are right to be amused by companies picking up the Pride flag this month. Because those companies are very clearly engaged in some first-class shameless pandering.

But for AOC and Rep. Jayapal to suggest that Mitch McConnell is “anti-LGBT+” just because he’s a Republican is pretty disingenuous.

Not that it matters to them, of course. All they need to do to keep their base riled up is paint themselves as woke progressive crusaders and Republicans and conservatives as knuckle-dragging bigots.

And a riled-up base will go a long way toward ensuring that companies continue to bend the knee to the far-Left.

I feel like this is a teachable moment for brands that thought they'd be safe from being eaten by the beast if they fed it. https://t.co/ecdxYlLvjg — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 10, 2021

Just hire a few more diversity officers… just blare PRIDE across every press release every June… in any state where you operate, just oppose legislation opposed by GLBT+++ activists, and promote bills they support… just stop donating to any Republican ever… just — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) June 10, 2021

Progs can’t get enough of this stuff!

What do you call this? Companies committing false #PRIDE https://t.co/FRSK6Z7Tnv — kristina cano (@CanoAol) June 10, 2021

All the cool kids are pointing fingers at #RainbowWashing corporations this #Pride and I’d hate to miss out, so: 🌈🚿👉@RaytheonTech 👈🌈🚿 https://t.co/n8lfR30YdC — Jenna Wadsworth (@jennawadsworth) June 9, 2021

Simply slapping a rainbow on their logo for the month of June doesn’t cut it. These corporations still donate to politicians that actively block LGBTQ+ priorities. Don’t be fooled! Thank you, @RepJayapal for calling them out! #LGBTQ #PrideMonth2021 #pride #EqualityforAll https://t.co/VBSh41qyxF — Kevin Whitaker (@kevinwhitaker13) June 9, 2021

You said it, @RepJayapal! Let's call out these corporations for promoting rainbow capitalism, while their business practices undermine LGBTQ-people, rather than help.#Pride #PrideMonth #RainbowCapitalism https://t.co/VBx50QGzgv — Pokermask (@ThePokermask) June 10, 2021

Watching @RepJayapal go IN on rainbow capitalism has been the highlight of my week. These corporations don’t care about you, they care about your money. https://t.co/xNvKtqivl4 — 🍉 Rosalie #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@rosalieru6io) June 10, 2021

we DEMAND defense contractors that support the Equality Act. enough is enough https://t.co/RUG4hldwDb — popcorngate commemorative coin collector (@stevieRML) June 9, 2021

more petty people like this in congress pls. i want more congresspeople stirring up drama with billionaires. https://t.co/m4LnJaQmrj — tali-abolish the filibuster (@tweetintalia) June 10, 2021

The more drama, the better!

Corporate America never learns its lesson https://t.co/mZkmLvEsx6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

If recent history is any indication it will only cause them to pander even more. It's not enough to make these empty statements of support anymore. Companies are now required to be hostile to the left's political enemies ( see MLB moving all-star game ). https://t.co/NY0TP7a5DK — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 10, 2021

Companies will continue to pander to the left more and more as long as they only fear the left. Companies go out of their way to placate the left solely because they're afraid of losing business. Deep down everyone knows this, and the left is more than happy to exploit this. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 10, 2021

Lesson to #WokeCompanies – its never enough https://t.co/6tE0VLVRbJ — Rick Barrett-Catholic Gun Guy 🛡⛪️ 📻 (@BarrettBrief) June 10, 2021

The shakedowns must go on. https://t.co/CdS9k3Jz7n — Alex (@Ajsoti) June 10, 2021