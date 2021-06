Robert Reich is very, very angry about ProPublica’s “bombshell report” on the taxes of the wealthiest people in America.

No, he’s not angry about the IRS leaking people’s personal tax information to ProPublica; he’s angry about “America’s super-wealthy paying little or nothing in taxes.” Which is not even true, but no matter.

All Robert Reich needs to know is that this is “wealth supremacy,” pure and simple: