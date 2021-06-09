By now, you’ve probably heard about First Son Hunter Biden casually dropping the N-word in text messages with his white lawyer.

The REAL Jim Crow 2.0 I look forward to seeing wall-to-wall coverage and outrage from the Democrats on these offensive and racist comments from the President's son.@Yamiche @AprilDRyan @donlemon @morningmika https://t.co/Ulz812eXP1 pic.twitter.com/eHyhzubupT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 8, 2021

How about from Brian Stelter? If anyone should be all over this, it’s Brian Stelter.

So @brianstelter, try to imagine one of Trump's kids using the N-word: https://t.co/elIG7h7fdn — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021

For that matter, imagine if one of Trump's kids:

– Was discharged from the Navy for cocaine use

– Was exposed (literally) smoking crack

– Had an out of wedlock child with a stripper and denies it despite paternity test

– Slept with his dead sibling's spouse — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021

Why should Brian Stelter in particular be outraged about Hunter Biden using the N-word?

This is why:

Try to imagine one of Biden's kids talking about "making conservatives cry again." Real quote from Don Jr. last night: By voting, "we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!"https://t.co/RlG6lLkdEg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2020

We don’t have a CNN show, but we’re pretty sure that Donald Trump Jr. talking about “making liberals cry again” isn’t quite as bad and offensive as Hunter Biden repeatedly using the N-word. As bad as Orange Man is, we haven’t seen any text messages from his kids containing the N-word.

Just for reference pic.twitter.com/QXaZuOyfZQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021

Absolutely zero mention of Hunter Biden in last night’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter:

It's @ReliableSources time — here is Tuesday night's edition of the newsletter — give it a click https://t.co/9c2sd7r9KC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2021

Guess Brian was too busy promoting his book about Fox News.

Stelter: Fox has been radicalized by its own viewers @brianstelter reports pic.twitter.com/HceTByFxwR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 8, 2021

We’re trying to imagine if Brian Stelter and Co. were actual journalists instead of flaming partisan hacks.

Conga lines of analysts at Brian and Joy’s network: “What does this say? A family deeply rooted in racism and bigotry.” [days on end] — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 9, 2021

Quietly picturing to myself Yamiche Alcindor in the Trump press briefing room the day after a story like this drops on Don Jr. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2021

Media firefighters are such a joke.