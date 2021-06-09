By now, you’ve probably heard about First Son Hunter Biden casually dropping the N-word in text messages with his white lawyer.
The REAL Jim Crow 2.0
I look forward to seeing wall-to-wall coverage and outrage from the Democrats on these offensive and racist comments from the President's son.@Yamiche @AprilDRyan @donlemon @morningmika https://t.co/Ulz812eXP1 pic.twitter.com/eHyhzubupT
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 8, 2021
How about from Brian Stelter? If anyone should be all over this, it’s Brian Stelter.
So @brianstelter, try to imagine one of Trump's kids using the N-word: https://t.co/elIG7h7fdn
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021
For that matter, imagine if one of Trump's kids:
– Was discharged from the Navy for cocaine use
– Was exposed (literally) smoking crack
– Had an out of wedlock child with a stripper and denies it despite paternity test
– Slept with his dead sibling's spouse
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021
Why should Brian Stelter in particular be outraged about Hunter Biden using the N-word?
This is why:
Try to imagine one of Biden's kids talking about "making conservatives cry again."
Real quote from Don Jr. last night: By voting, "we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!"https://t.co/RlG6lLkdEg
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2020
We don’t have a CNN show, but we’re pretty sure that Donald Trump Jr. talking about “making liberals cry again” isn’t quite as bad and offensive as Hunter Biden repeatedly using the N-word. As bad as Orange Man is, we haven’t seen any text messages from his kids containing the N-word.
Just for reference pic.twitter.com/QXaZuOyfZQ
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 9, 2021
Absolutely zero mention of Hunter Biden in last night’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter:
It's @ReliableSources time — here is Tuesday night's edition of the newsletter — give it a click https://t.co/9c2sd7r9KC
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2021
Guess Brian was too busy promoting his book about Fox News.
Stelter: Fox has been radicalized by its own viewers @brianstelter reports pic.twitter.com/HceTByFxwR
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 8, 2021
We’re trying to imagine if Brian Stelter and Co. were actual journalists instead of flaming partisan hacks.
Conga lines of analysts at Brian and Joy’s network: “What does this say? A family deeply rooted in racism and bigotry.” [days on end]
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 9, 2021
Quietly picturing to myself Yamiche Alcindor in the Trump press briefing room the day after a story like this drops on Don Jr.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2021
Media firefighters are such a joke.