Curiosity got the better of Guy Benson today and he took a look at CNN’s coverage of Kamala Harris’ hot mess of an interview with Lester Holt.

And he saw something pretty interesting:

CNN story quoting WH sources panning Kamala's trip/border answer has four bylines. Chatty sources wanted this out there. pic.twitter.com/OmNQkoGMO1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2021

Wait a sec:

*Five! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2021

Count ’em:

That seems like a lot of reporters for one story. Unless, like Benson suggests, CNN needed five reporters just to cover all the administration officials who think Kamala Harris blew it.

I guess the sexism brushback pitches directed at anyone who noticed this yesterday didn't have the intended effect. https://t.co/qrAfVFkFhx — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 9, 2021

Rather than admit the obvious, these same voices will eventually get around to attacking the Biden administration for putting Harris in the unenviable position of being bad at politics. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 9, 2021

Now, granted, these are unnamed sources cited in the article, and CNN’s track record when it comes to unnamed sources is not great. But the fact that they’re even covering this suggests Kamala Harris’ bizarre and inept performance could actually end up being a pretty big thorn in Joe Biden’s side.

I was told this was just conservatives going crazy on Twitter. https://t.co/PH7STwLbL8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2021

Maybe those crazy Republicans and conservatives had a point after all.