Curiosity got the better of Guy Benson today and he took a look at CNN’s coverage of Kamala Harris’ hot mess of an interview with Lester Holt.

And he saw something pretty interesting:

Wait a sec:

Count ’em:

That seems like a lot of reporters for one story. Unless, like Benson suggests, CNN needed five reporters just to cover all the administration officials who think Kamala Harris blew it.

Now, granted, these are unnamed sources cited in the article, and CNN’s track record when it comes to unnamed sources is not great. But the fact that they’re even covering this suggests Kamala Harris’ bizarre and inept performance could actually end up being a pretty big thorn in Joe Biden’s side.

Maybe those crazy Republicans and conservatives had a point after all.

