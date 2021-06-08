NBC’s Lester Hold just interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris and it’s clear she still has no good answer for why she hasn’t visited the U.S. border with Mexico:

WTF does Europe have to do with the border crisis in America? Watch for yourself:

Transcript here:

You know, maybe the border czar should go to the border and the Europe czar, if there is such a thing, should handle Europe?

She just doesn’t get it:

And how is she so bad at this?

***

