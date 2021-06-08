NBC’s Lester Hold just interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris and it’s clear she still has no good answer for why she hasn’t visited the U.S. border with Mexico:

Lester Holt just asked Kamala Harris why she still hasn’t been to the border! Her answer: “I haven’t been to Europe either”. Girl please, nobody put you in charge of Europe! Do your job and stop making women of color look bad! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 8, 2021

WTF does Europe have to do with the border crisis in America? Watch for yourself:

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn't get it. Holt: "Do you have any plans to visit the border?" Harris: "We've been to the border. We've been the border." Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border." Harris: "…..and I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point you're making." pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

Transcript here:

LESTER HOLT: You haven't been to the border. KAMALA HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe. pic.twitter.com/Vj6M261Nx3 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 8, 2021

You know, maybe the border czar should go to the border and the Europe czar, if there is such a thing, should handle Europe?

VP Harris still hasn’t been to the border. The border czar hasn’t done anything to stop the Biden Border Crisis. https://t.co/JVbLKtDX97 — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) June 8, 2021

She just doesn’t get it:

Two months ago it was just a talking point, but it's now JUNE and the longer Kamala Harris refuses to go to the border, the worse this looks. Why not just visit the border and speak with the law enforcement on the front lines of the crisis?! — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

And how is she so bad at this?

1) Harris is still so bad on her feet

2) How is she not ready for this question? https://t.co/P6iC9VoQjY — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) June 8, 2021

***