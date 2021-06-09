Recently, New York Times Editorial Board member Mara Gay revealed that she was extremely triggered by the sight of “dozens of American flags” on Long Island.

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

In an effort to mitigate the blowback that Gay’s rightly been receiving, New York Times PR decided to shame her critics for pointing out that she’s being absolutely ridiculous:

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay's comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 8, 2021

And speaking of things that are ill-informed and grounded in bad faith, here’s Charlotte Clymer’s take on the situation:

As a military veteran, I completely agree with Mara Gay. It is disturbing. Large American flags on trucks are performative nonsense that are absolutely intended to communicate that America is a conservative, white country. It's an intentional signal. She's right. https://t.co/DjzWOyvT1m — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 8, 2021

This is what Mara Gay is talking about. I'll speak for myself here: I've folded countless American flags for the loved ones of fallen service members, and when I see this, all I can think is: "Yeah, that person is definitely an asshole and most likely a coward." pic.twitter.com/mhgj6j0rlP — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 8, 2021

That’s all Charlotte can think.

It obviously doesn't occur to people like Charlotte that it says a whole lot more about them than it does the person who has the flag on their truck. I honestly cannot comprehend how people live their lives this way. https://t.co/814vChdjlk — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 9, 2021

No, it’s very simple: people who feel the need to hoist giant ass American flags on their car by default are deeply insecure and probably racist. We’re all adults here. Let’s cut the shit and be honest about this. https://t.co/8J7UfZrQR2 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 9, 2021

First of all, Charlotte:

"We’re all adults here." Lol, where is this "here" place? Cause it ain't *here* here. This twitter. https://t.co/Y63aB13vSs — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 9, 2021

Caleb makes an excellent point. Clymer’s got Twitter all wrong.

And she’s got this flag thing all wrong, too.

That’s not what our flag represents… at all. https://t.co/SuoHCkPCpS — Licensed, bonded and registered usurper 🐴 (@starboard_light) June 9, 2021

American flags are the new 👌. That's the next narrative. Watch. https://t.co/gXECFDBeJY — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) June 9, 2021

Ugh.

Exactly. Non-white supremacists fly a mini US flag while driving a Mini Cooper. Large US flag on a truck is akin to 9/11 but worse. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 9, 2021

She definitely doesn’t speak for sane or reasonable people.

Flying a flag is a sign of insecurity and racism, says the person with absolutely zero self-awareness. — Muskie (@TheRacineTimes) June 9, 2021

Someone whining about how flags on trucks offends her is calling others “deeply insecure”… https://t.co/RyMJvTftW8 — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) June 9, 2021

"I have a real problem with people using certain symbols to signal to others what they value most," says the women with pronouns, a pride flag, and her sexual orientation in the bio https://t.co/tDGTHXs0DE — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 9, 2021

Right? A**hole, heal thyself.

This makes no sense — Austin Hanna Wx (@a_hanna_wx) June 9, 2021

Sounds like a personal problem… — Frog Hollingsworth (@bolo_ab) June 8, 2021

Charlotte Clymer has a lot of those.

Lots and lots of projection here. And, wouldn't you believe it, this is politicizing the American flag like the New York Times is pretending that Mara Gay wasn't. https://t.co/cvVEviX6xE — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 9, 2021

Now we can all await the "That's different" or "False equivalence" BS. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 9, 2021

We’ll make sure to bring a book to read while we wait.

Here’s what is simple: you have a history of being a huge douchebag to women you disagree with to the point of being sexist. You’re labeling someone a racist for wanting to fly the American flag. You’re still a douchebag. https://t.co/1m7VpnwYHU — kaitlin, apparently not a conservative (@thefactualprep) June 9, 2021

Your entire twitter account is performative nonsense. https://t.co/PBmxL8fyMM — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) June 9, 2021

True story.