As we told you, AOC is extremely disappointed in Kamala Harris for telling Guatemalan would-be illegal immigrants not to come to our southern border.

But what AOC — and Republicans and conservatives — apparently failed to consider was that when Kamala Harris said “do not come,” she didn’t mean “do not come,” per se.

Here, let Jen Psaki explain:

Well, that certainly is a lot of words.

Too bad those words don’t actually absolve Kamala Harris of anything.

Though they do make it abundantly clear that Jen Psaki and Kamala Harris really, really suck at their jobs.

