After Vice President Kamala Harris told aspiring Guatemalan illegal immigrants not to come to our southern border:

NEW – Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: "Do not come!"pic.twitter.com/3H66RwM6ih — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2021

Twitchy staple Drew Holden couldn’t help but notice a distinct change in her tone between January 2017 and yesterday:

But it’s not just Kamala Harris’ tone that’s changed. The Daily Caller’s Logan Hall went back to the days of the Trump administration and noticed that the Washington Post’s tone with regard to discouraging illegal immigration has changed, too:

trump urging immigrants not to come vs. kamala urging immigrants not to come pic.twitter.com/M1f9Xr44mq — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 7, 2021

Just a subtle difference. Barely noticeable.

At least that’s what the Washington Post apparently hopes you’ll think.

