On Saturday, June 5, David Dushman passed away.
If you donâ€™t recognize the name, Dushman was the last surviving Soviet soldier who was involved in the liberation of Auschwitz:
David Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz, has died. He was 98. https://t.co/IFJuemyo1p
We donâ€™t agree with Kevin Kruse on much, but heâ€™s absolutely right here:
Those who liberated the Nazi extermination camps firmly believed that the horrors that happened there needed to be witnessed widely, so they would never happen again. https://t.co/xdyPwgyQxx
And then thereâ€™s Ron Fournier:
History rhymes. 1/6 https://t.co/cb66BU6O24
what
Come again?
OK, just wanted to make sure that weâ€™d read that correctly.
And before you ask:
no there are not five other tweets
Welp.
Yiiiiiiiikes.
This isnâ€™t about some noble radicalization in the face of Trump. This is pure brain melt. https://t.co/0t8tSKO4u4
Couldnâ€™tâ€™ve put it better ourselves.
For the love of God, what the hell are you doing?
Heâ€™s being Ron Fournier.